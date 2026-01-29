PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia.
Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) will be up against each other in the three-match series before the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Pakistan faced Sri Lanka recently in a three-match series, which they drew 1-1. Salman Agha will continue to lead the side while Babar Azam returns. Haris Rauf was omitted from the squad.
Australia haven’t played any T20Is since November when they hosted India in five T20Is. They lost that series by 4-1. They are without the services of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, and Glenn Maxwell on this tour.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore generally offers flat surfaces with high-scoring games being a norm. The average first innings score in the last 10 T20Is at the venue stands at 168. With the dew factor, teams will look to chase.
The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature at around 20 degrees Celsius.
Adam Zampa (AUS)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Travis Head (AUS)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Australia have defeated Pakistan in all of the previous five T20Is. They have a much more destructive batting line-up along with a decent quality bowling attack despite missing top stars.
