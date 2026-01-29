PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) will be up against each other in the three-match series before the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan faced Sri Lanka recently in a three-match series, which they drew 1-1. Salman Agha will continue to lead the side while Babar Azam returns. Haris Rauf was omitted from the squad.

Australia haven’t played any T20Is since November when they hosted India in five T20Is. They lost that series by 4-1. They are without the services of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, and Glenn Maxwell on this tour.

Pakistan vs Australia Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.

PAK vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore generally offers flat surfaces with high-scoring games being a norm. The average first innings score in the last 10 T20Is at the venue stands at 168. With the dew factor, teams will look to chase.

The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature at around 20 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa took six wickets in the last three games in the BBL.

The leg-spinner has bagged 12 wickets against Pakistan in T20Is at 6.57 rpo.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has accumulated 322 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 35 while striking at 138.

The opening batter has eight fifties for Pakistan in the format.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz has taken 15 scalps in the last T20I appearances at an economy of 6.57.

His all-round value makes him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head hasn’t been in great form in T20 cricket but remains a good captaincy option.

He has over 1,100 runs in T20Is at an average of 29 and strike rate of 156.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green has been excellent in T20Is in recent times, and batting at no.3 makes him a good captaincy option.

Green has scored 258 runs in the last eight games at a strike rate of 168 while averaging 43.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has scored 256 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 28 and strike rate of 129.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has also taken five wickets in the last six T20 innings.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Australia have defeated Pakistan in all of the previous five T20Is. They have a much more destructive batting line-up along with a decent quality bowling attack despite missing top stars.

