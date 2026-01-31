PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan (PAK) will look to seal the series when they take on Australia (AUS) in the second T20I. Here is our PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for this match, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The home side won the first game by 22 runs to take the lead in the three-match series, albeit against a weakened Australia side. Pakistan posted 168 on the board while batting first, with Saim Ayub smashing 40 off 22 and Salman Agha scoring 39 off 27. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with four for 24 in four overs.

Chasing the target, the visitors couldn’t get going and lost four wickets for 68. Cameron Green made 36 off 31 but couldn’t accelerate. Abrar Ahmed starred for Pakistan, snaring two scalps while conceding just 10 runs in four overs.

Pakistan vs Australia Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, and Ben Dwarshuis.

PAK vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Gaddafi Stadium have traditionally been flatter, but offer assistance for bowlers as they wear out. The average first innings score here in the last 11 T20Is reads 168.

Speaking of the weather, it is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover at around 22 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa was outstanding in the previous game, snaring four for 24 in four overs.

The leg-spinner has taken 16 wickets against Pakistan in T20I cricket at an economy of 6.54.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, but he remains a solid fantasy option.

He has scored 298 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 138.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed produced a terrific spell in the first game, picking up two for 10 in four overs.

He has taken 12 scalps in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 6.12.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh piled on 360 runs at an average of 30 in the recent BBL season with one century and a half-century.

In his last 10 T20Is, he has an average of 60 and a strike rate of 166.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green has done well in T20Is recently and scored 36 runs in the previous game.

Green has scored 297 runs in the last nine games at a strike rate of 160 while averaging 43.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub made 40 off 22 in the first game and took two wickets.

He has scored 259 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 29 while striking at 134.

Team for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Australia lost the opening game of the series, but they were without several of their key players. They will be the favourites here thanks to the superior batting unit.

