PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Australia.
Pakistan (PAK) will look to seal the series when they take on Australia (AUS) in the second T20I. Here is our PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for this match, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The home side won the first game by 22 runs to take the lead in the three-match series, albeit against a weakened Australia side. Pakistan posted 168 on the board while batting first, with Saim Ayub smashing 40 off 22 and Salman Agha scoring 39 off 27. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with four for 24 in four overs.
Chasing the target, the visitors couldn’t get going and lost four wickets for 68. Cameron Green made 36 off 31 but couldn’t accelerate. Abrar Ahmed starred for Pakistan, snaring two scalps while conceding just 10 runs in four overs.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, and Ben Dwarshuis.
The pitches at Gaddafi Stadium have traditionally been flatter, but offer assistance for bowlers as they wear out. The average first innings score here in the last 11 T20Is reads 168.
Speaking of the weather, it is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover at around 22 degrees Celsius.
Adam Zampa (AUS)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Australia lost the opening game of the series, but they were without several of their key players. They will be the favourites here thanks to the superior batting unit.
