PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign when they lock horns in the fourth match. Here’s our PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction for this encounter, slated to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.
Punjab Kings were the runners-up in the previous edition, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be hoping to go one step further this season. They have added Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis to the squad. Lockie Ferguson missing half the tournament is a big blow for them.
Gujarat Titans reached the playoffs last year before getting knocked out by Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the team as they aim for their second title. They have brought in the likes of Tom Banton and Jason Holder for this season.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
The venue in New Chandigarh has hosted 11 matches in the IPL. There have been balanced pitches with something in it for bowlers, especially spinners. However, you can expect a flatter surface at the start of the tournament. The average first innings score here from those 11 games stands at 169.
Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be mostly clear with some cloud cover but rain should not be a threat. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
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Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans have a top-heavy batting unit while Punjab Kings boast of a deeper line-up. Punjab Kings will hold an edge heading into this game as they also have a decent bowling attack. Expect PBKS to win this game.
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