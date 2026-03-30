PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign when they lock horns in the fourth match. Here’s our PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction for this encounter, slated to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings were the runners-up in the previous edition, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be hoping to go one step further this season. They have added Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis to the squad. Lockie Ferguson missing half the tournament is a big blow for them.

Gujarat Titans reached the playoffs last year before getting knocked out by Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the team as they aim for their second title. They have brought in the likes of Tom Banton and Jason Holder for this season.

PBKS vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The venue in New Chandigarh has hosted 11 matches in the IPL. There have been balanced pitches with something in it for bowlers, especially spinners. However, you can expect a flatter surface at the start of the tournament. The average first innings score here from those 11 games stands at 169.

Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be mostly clear with some cloud cover but rain should not be a threat. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer had a great IPL season last year, and remains a top fantasy option.

He made 604 runs in the tournament at a superb strike rate of 175.07 while averaging 50.33.

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna was the top wicket-taker in the IPL 2025, taking 25 wickets at an economy of 8.27.

He will pose a big threat to this Punjab Kings batting unit with his hard lengths.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya made 475 runs in the previous IPL edition, striking at a terrific rate of 179.24.

He hit a century at this venue, where batting wasn’t always easy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh had an excellent season last year, and has been in good form.

Last season, he scored 549 runs at an average of 32.29 while striking at 160.52, with four half centuries.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has been the most prolific batter in the league over the last four years.

He amassed 650 runs in the last edition at an average of 50 and strike rate of 155.

Gill doesn’t have a great record at the venue, with only 36 runs from three innings but can be backed to come good.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan had a glorious campaign for Titans last year, amassing 759 runs at an average of 54.21 and strike rate of 156.17.

The left-hand batter hit one century and six half centuries in the season.

Team for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a top-heavy batting unit while Punjab Kings boast of a deeper line-up. Punjab Kings will hold an edge heading into this game as they also have a decent bowling attack. Expect PBKS to win this game.

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