PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in match no.17 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this clash, set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.
Punjab Kings have five points from three games, winning two and the previous one ending in a no result. PBKS had a great start against Kolkata Knight Riders, reducing them to 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs before rain denied further play. Before that, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only once in three games so far. They are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. The top order collapsed before Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33) to help the team reach 156. It wasn’t enough, however, as LSG chased down the target with a ball to spare.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
The Mullanpur venue is known for pitches that tend to be on the slower side. There’s usually some assistance for bowlers while batters find it hard to time the ball. It has hosted 12 matches in the IPL, with the average first innings score reading 169.
Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be hazy with no real threat of rain. The radar suggests a 1% chance of precipitation while the temperature hovers around 31 degrees Celsius.
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Cooper Connolly (PBKS)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four of the last five encounters between these two teams. But they have an ordinary bowling attack while Punjab Kings boast of a significantly better line-up. Expect PBKS to win this game.
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