PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in match no.17 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this clash, set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings have five points from three games, winning two and the previous one ending in a no result. PBKS had a great start against Kolkata Knight Riders, reducing them to 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs before rain denied further play. Before that, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only once in three games so far. They are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. The top order collapsed before Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33) to help the team reach 156. It wasn’t enough, however, as LSG chased down the target with a ball to spare.

PBKS vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Mullanpur venue is known for pitches that tend to be on the slower side. There’s usually some assistance for bowlers while batters find it hard to time the ball. It has hosted 12 matches in the IPL, with the average first innings score reading 169.

Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be hazy with no real threat of rain. The radar suggests a 1% chance of precipitation while the temperature hovers around 31 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly has been excellent in the tournament, hitting 72 not out off 44 in the first game and 36 off 22 in the second.

Batting at number three, he remains a good fantasy option.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has been terrific in the season so far, scoring 31, 52, and 62 in three games.

He averages 40.62 in the IPL at a strike rate of 167, with two hundreds and nine fifties.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya blasted 39 runs in just 11 balls against CSK in his previous innings.

Last year, he made 475 runs in the season at a terrific rate of 179, including a century at this venue.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer was excellent in the second game, hitting 50 off 29 deliveries.

Last season, he amassed 604 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 175.07 while averaging 50.33.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma hammered 48 off 21 against KKR, and remains a top captaincy option.

He is a volatile batter but has one century and five half centuries in the league since 2024.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan blasted 80 in just 38 deliveries against RCB in the first game.

He has scored 627 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 39 while striking at 203.

Team for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four of the last five encounters between these two teams. But they have an ordinary bowling attack while Punjab Kings boast of a significantly better line-up. Expect PBKS to win this game.

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