PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings.
The second match of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings taking on each other. Here’s our PC vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter, scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
Pretoria Capitals, who finished fifth on the table in the last edition, made some tough calls to rebuild the squad. They will be led by Keshav Maharaj, with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, and Jordan Cox.
Joburg Super Kings reached the Eliminator in the previous edition before getting knocked out. Faf du Plessis will continue to lead them, but they have several new faces in the side, including Wiaan Mulder, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, and Richard Gleeson.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Will Smeed, Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew De Villiers, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, and Imran Tahir.
SuperSport Park has historically been a good venue for batting, especially in white-ball cricket. But the last two SA20 seasons have seen some assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score here in the last two editions reads 165.
The weather in Centurion is expected to be mainly clear with around a 12% chance of precipitation.
Both these teams have several weaknesses, but Pretoria Capitals will have a slight edge in the batting department. They have a better line-up with a decent bowling attack. Expect them to win this home fixture.
