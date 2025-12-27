PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings.

The second match of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings taking on each other. Here’s our PC vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter, scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals, who finished fifth on the table in the last edition, made some tough calls to rebuild the squad. They will be led by Keshav Maharaj, with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, and Jordan Cox.

Joburg Super Kings reached the Eliminator in the previous edition before getting knocked out. Faf du Plessis will continue to lead them, but they have several new faces in the side, including Wiaan Mulder, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, and Richard Gleeson.

PC vs JSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Will Smeed, Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew De Villiers, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, and Imran Tahir.

PC vs JSK SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

SuperSport Park has historically been a good venue for batting, especially in white-ball cricket. But the last two SA20 seasons have seen some assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score here in the last two editions reads 165.

The weather in Centurion is expected to be mainly clear with around a 12% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (JSK)

Faf du Plessis is a key player for JSK and will be a good fantasy option.

He has scored 894 runs in the SA20 at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 143.

Lungi Ngidi (PC)

Lungi Ngidi was excellent in the recent series against India, picking up six wickets in four games.

He remains a good fantasy option given his experience and ability to take regular wickets.

Wiaan Mulder (JSK)

Wiaan Mulder is likely to bat at No.3 and will be a good fantasy option.

Mulder has 603 runs in the SA20 at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 136 while claiming nine wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira could have a big role to play for Joburg Super Kings, considering their poor batting unit.

He has scored 788 runs in the shorter format this year at an incredible strike rate of 188 while averaging 29.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

Dewald Brevis had an excellent SA20 edition last time, and it was a turning point for him.

Brevis has hammered 1,146 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 36 while striking at 179.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope has been in great form in the shorter format and is a good captaincy option.

He has amassed over 1,600 runs in the format this year at an average of 39, including two hundreds and 11 fifties.

Team for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have several weaknesses, but Pretoria Capitals will have a slight edge in the batting department. They have a better line-up with a decent bowling attack. Expect them to win this home fixture.

