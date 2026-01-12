PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 22 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.

Match No.22 of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) locking horns. Here’s our PC vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this crucial encounter, to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals have 15 points from seven games, having won three and lost as many. They are coming off a 21-run victory over Paarl Royals in the previous game. Sherfane Rutherford scored 42 off 35 to get them to 138. Keshav Maharaj then starred with two for 14 in four overs.

MI Cape Town had a horror start to SA20 2026, but have won back-to-back games, most recently beating Joburg Super Kings by 36 runs. Ryan Rickelton smashed a stunning 113 not out in 60 balls to power the team to 234. George Linde and Kagiso Rabada bagged two scalps each to hold off the opponents.

PC vs MICT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

PC vs MICT SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at SuperSport Park have historically been pretty good for batting. The average batting first score here in the last two editions reads 165. In two games played here this season, the team batting first posted 168 and 176.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be mostly clear, but there is a 22% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (PC)

George Linde could be crucial in this game, given the right-hand heavy nature of the Pretoria batting unit.

He has taken 30 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 7.52 while scoring 371 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford hammered 47* off 15 and picked up four wickets the last time these two teams met.

He has scored 161 runs in the tournament at a terrific strike rate of 173.

Roston Chase (PC)

Roston Chase will be key in this game, with MICT having issues against spin.

He has taken one wicket and scored 48 runs in three games this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been incredible in the season, hitting two centuries and a half-century.

He has amassed 1,329 runs in the SA20 at an average of 47 while striking at 165, including two centuries and eight half-centuries.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope has been in superb form with the bat, scoring 228 runs in six innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 151.

Hope has smashed an unbeaten 118 off 69 against Durban’s Super Giants.

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen was excellent in the last game, hitting 65 off 32.

He has over 1,100 runs in the league at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 136.

Team for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams are coming off back-to-back victories, so there’s not much to separate them based on form. On paper, however, MI Cape Town boast of a stronger bowling line-up and will be favourites to win this encounter.

