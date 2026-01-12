PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 22 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.
Match No.22 of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) locking horns. Here’s our PC vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this crucial encounter, to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
Pretoria Capitals have 15 points from seven games, having won three and lost as many. They are coming off a 21-run victory over Paarl Royals in the previous game. Sherfane Rutherford scored 42 off 35 to get them to 138. Keshav Maharaj then starred with two for 14 in four overs.
MI Cape Town had a horror start to SA20 2026, but have won back-to-back games, most recently beating Joburg Super Kings by 36 runs. Ryan Rickelton smashed a stunning 113 not out in 60 balls to power the team to 234. George Linde and Kagiso Rabada bagged two scalps each to hold off the opponents.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.
The pitches at SuperSport Park have historically been pretty good for batting. The average batting first score here in the last two editions reads 165. In two games played here this season, the team batting first posted 168 and 176.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be mostly clear, but there is a 22% chance of precipitation.
George Linde (PC)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
Roston Chase (PC)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Shai Hope (PC)
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)
Both these teams are coming off back-to-back victories, so there’s not much to separate them based on form. On paper, however, MI Cape Town boast of a stronger bowling line-up and will be favourites to win this encounter.
