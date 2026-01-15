PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals.

Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Paarl Royals (PR) are set to collide in Match No.25 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our PC vs PR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

After three wins on the trot, Pretoria Capitals find themselves in a good spot with 20 points from eight games. They are coming off a 53-run victory over MI Cape Town. Sherfane Rutherford hit 53 runs off 27 to power the team to 185. In the second innings, Gideon Peters delivered an impressive performance with three wickets.

Paarl Royals have 19 points to their credit from seven matches, having won four of those. They defeated Durban’s Super Giants in the previous game in a final-ball thriller. Chasing 187, Dan Lawrence (63 off 41) and Rubin Hermann (65 off 45) took them closer before Sikandar Raza finished things off with an unbeaten 27 runs in 13 deliveries.

PC vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

PC vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

SuperSport Park has been a venue where batters have found success. The average batting first score here in the last two seasons was 165. Three games played here this season have seen the first innings scores of 168, 176, and 185.

The weather could be an issue, as the forecast suggests there could be thunderstorms. There is a 55% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Top Player Picks for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

David Miller (PR)

David Miller has scored 71* off 38 and 45 off 36 in two of the games this season.

He has 864 runs in the SA20 at an average of 37.56 while striking at 130, including two fifties.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford has been exceptional in the tournament, scoring 214 runs at a strike rate of 178, coming in to bat in the middle order.

He has consistently played impactful knocks and remains a top fantasy option.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

Dewald Brevis, although not at his best, struck 34 off 19 in the previous game.

He could be a key player in this game against a spin-heavy bowling attack.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence was excellent in the previous game, smashing 63 off 41 balls and picking two wickets for 19 in the earlier match.

His batting position in the top four and all-round value make him a solid captaincy option.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope hit 118 not out off 69 deliveries against Durban’s Super Giants earlier in the season.

He has scored 235 runs from seven innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 150 while averaging 39.

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has snared 11 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 5.68.

He struck 27* off 13 in the previous game, and remains a top captaincy option for his all-round value.

Team for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have won three on the trot, but Paarl Royals will hold an edge in this game. They have a better spin attack and should trouble the opponent. Expect the Paarl Royals to win this encounter.

