PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals.
Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Paarl Royals (PR) are set to collide in Match No.25 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our PC vs PR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
After three wins on the trot, Pretoria Capitals find themselves in a good spot with 20 points from eight games. They are coming off a 53-run victory over MI Cape Town. Sherfane Rutherford hit 53 runs off 27 to power the team to 185. In the second innings, Gideon Peters delivered an impressive performance with three wickets.
Paarl Royals have 19 points to their credit from seven matches, having won four of those. They defeated Durban’s Super Giants in the previous game in a final-ball thriller. Chasing 187, Dan Lawrence (63 off 41) and Rubin Hermann (65 off 45) took them closer before Sikandar Raza finished things off with an unbeaten 27 runs in 13 deliveries.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
SuperSport Park has been a venue where batters have found success. The average batting first score here in the last two seasons was 165. Three games played here this season have seen the first innings scores of 168, 176, and 185.
The weather could be an issue, as the forecast suggests there could be thunderstorms. There is a 55% chance of precipitation in the evening.
David Miller (PR)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
Dewald Brevis (PC)
Dan Lawrence (PR)
Shai Hope (PC)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Pretoria Capitals have won three on the trot, but Paarl Royals will hold an edge in this game. They have a better spin attack and should trouble the opponent. Expect the Paarl Royals to win this encounter.
