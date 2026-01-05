PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Match No.14 of the SA20 2026 will feature Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape going head-to-head at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s previous match against the Joburg Super Kings was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they lost to the Paarl Royals by five wickets. They have won two matches, lost one, and had one no result from the four matches played so far, and currently have 12 points.

Pretoria Capitals’ previous match against the Durban’s Super Giants was also abandoned due to rain. Before that, they registered an 85-run win against MI Cape Town. They have won one match, lost one, and had one no result from the four matches played, and currently have seven points.

PC vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (WK), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, and Lungi Ngidi.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (C), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, and Adam Milne.

PC vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

SuperSport Park usually favours batters, but recent seasons have aided pacers. In the last match, both pacers and spinners took wickets, yet the pitch remained good for batting, with the first innings crossing 200 runs.

The temperature is expected to be around 21–22°C, with a slight chance of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Jordan Hermann

He has scored 146 runs in three innings in the tournament so far, averaging 73 with a strike rate of 175.90.

His scores in the three innings he has batted are 62 not out, 37, and 47.

Shai Hope

The West Indies wicketkeeper batter has scored 83 runs in the tournament so far.

His scores in the last two innings in which he batted are 45 and 36.

Adam Milne

Adam Milne has taken six wickets in three innings.

He picked up a four-wicket haul in the first match.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis returned to form in the previous match.

He scored 36 not out off 13 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford scored 47 not out off just 15 balls, including six sixes, in the previous match.

He has now scored 72 runs in two innings of the tournament and has also taken four wickets with the ball.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen took two wickets in the previous match and has four wickets in the tournament so far.

He also scored 17 off just nine balls.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has scored 126 runs in three innings, averaging 42 with a strike rate of 163.63.

His best score in the tournament is 77.

Team for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Given their form, Sunrisers Eastern Cape may have an edge over Pretoria Capitals, having also beaten them when the two sides met earlier this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.