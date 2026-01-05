PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Match No.14 of the SA20 2026 will feature Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape going head-to-head at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s previous match against the Joburg Super Kings was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they lost to the Paarl Royals by five wickets. They have won two matches, lost one, and had one no result from the four matches played so far, and currently have 12 points.
Pretoria Capitals’ previous match against the Durban’s Super Giants was also abandoned due to rain. Before that, they registered an 85-run win against MI Cape Town. They have won one match, lost one, and had one no result from the four matches played, and currently have seven points.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (WK), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, and Lungi Ngidi.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (C), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, and Adam Milne.
SuperSport Park usually favours batters, but recent seasons have aided pacers. In the last match, both pacers and spinners took wickets, yet the pitch remained good for batting, with the first innings crossing 200 runs.
The temperature is expected to be around 21–22°C, with a slight chance of rain.
Given their form, Sunrisers Eastern Cape may have an edge over Pretoria Capitals, having also beaten them when the two sides met earlier this season.
