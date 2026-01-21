PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Qualifier 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will be up against each other in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this encounter to be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished at the top of the league standings with 28 points, winning five and losing three games. They defeated MI Cape Town in the last group fixture by seven wickets. Chris Green bagged 3 for 29 before Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke scored fifties to chase down 149.
Pretoria Capitals secured the second spot with 24 points, winning five and losing four times. The Keshav Maharaj-led side beat Joburg Super Kings by 21 runs in their previous game. After being reduced to 7/5, Dewald Brevis (53 off 47) and Sherfane Rutherford (74* off 50) powered them to 143. Maharaj and Lizaad Williams then snared three wickets each.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.
Kingsmead has produced tough pitches for batting in recent years, with help for bowlers. However, the last two games have witnessed the first innings scores of 201 and 189.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain.
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Keshav Maharaj (PC)
Shai Hope (PC)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Pretoria Capitals have relied heavily on a couple of players with the bat. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a more balanced unit. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this game.
