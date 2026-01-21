PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Qualifier 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will be up against each other in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this encounter to be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished at the top of the league standings with 28 points, winning five and losing three games. They defeated MI Cape Town in the last group fixture by seven wickets. Chris Green bagged 3 for 29 before Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke scored fifties to chase down 149.

Pretoria Capitals secured the second spot with 24 points, winning five and losing four times. The Keshav Maharaj-led side beat Joburg Super Kings by 21 runs in their previous game. After being reduced to 7/5, Dewald Brevis (53 off 47) and Sherfane Rutherford (74* off 50) powered them to 143. Maharaj and Lizaad Williams then snared three wickets each.

PC vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.

PC vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kingsmead has produced tough pitches for batting in recent years, with help for bowlers. However, the last two games have witnessed the first innings scores of 201 and 189.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain.

Top Player Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

The Proteas speedster has looked in good rhythm in the season, picking up 14 wickets at 7.05 economy.

Nortje has 34 wickets in the SA20 at a strike rate of 12.5.

Keshav Maharaj (PC)

Keshav Maharaj is coming off an excellent spell of three for 15 in the previous game.

The left-arm spinner has taken 36 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.15.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope has smashed a century in the tournament and remains a good fantasy option.

He has made 264 runs in the season at an average of 33 while striking at 136.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has been in sublime form in the season, hitting four half-centuries in eight innings.

He has scored 328 runs in the tournament at an average of 47 while striking at 149.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford has been in tremendous form and will be a good captaincy option despite his lower batting position.

He has amassed 317 runs in the competition at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 166.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has picked up 10 wickets in the season and has played a 42-run knock recently.

The left-arm pace all-rounder has 57 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 7.40 while averaging 27 with the bat.

Team for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have relied heavily on a couple of players with the bat. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a more balanced unit. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this game.

