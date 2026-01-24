PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 20260 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

After a month of intense action, it all comes down to Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 2026 final. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction as two teams fight for the title at Newlands, Cape Town. The Capitals are eyeing their maiden trophy, while the Sunrisers are running for their third title.

Pretoria Capitals came second in the league stage before beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape by seven wickets. Bryce Parsons took three for 10 and struck 60 off 44. Dewald Brevis also played a crucial knock, hitting an unbeaten 75 off 38 deliveries to chase down 171 with ease.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bounced back from this defeat to hammer Paarl Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to book a spot in the final. Senuran Muthusamy took three for 15 in his four overs to restrict the opponents to 114. James Coles, who bagged a wicket for 15 runs, blasted 45 not out off 19 balls to finish the game.

PC vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.

PC vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands has seen two types of pitches in the season – fast and high-scoring in three games, while slow and low-scoring in the last two. However, the usual nature of the pitch is slightly batting-friendly. The average first innings score here in the last nine full games stands at 164.

Expect clear weather conditions for this game with no threat of rain in the evening.

Top Player Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has 57 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 7.34, along with 563 runs at an average of 25.

He has taken 12 wickets from eight games at this venue while scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 212.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford has been in magnificent form with the bat, consistently making an impact from down the order.

He has accumulated 317 runs in the season at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 166.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

Dewald Brevis is coming off an outstanding knock of 75 not out in 38 balls in the previous game.

Brevis has scored 560 runs in the last two SA20 editions at an average of 40 while striking at 165.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock is in terrific form, smashing four half-centuries in the ongoing tournament.

He has piled on 372 runs in the season at an average of 41 while striking at 150.

Bryce Parsons (PC)

Bryce Parsons delivered a match-winning performance in Qualifier 1, scoring 60 off 44 and picking up three for 10 in three overs.

Parsons opens the innings and is a good bowling option, making him a top captaincy pick.

James Coles (SEC)

James Coles snared one for 15 in four overs in the previous game and struck 45 not out off 19 balls.

He has made 151 runs in the season at a strike rate of 179, and he has claimed five wickets with his left-arm spin.

Team for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals may have won the last encounter, but Sunrisers Eastern Cape will hold an edge. On paper, the SEC have a superior bowling attack and a more in-form batting department.

