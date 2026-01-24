PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 20260 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
After a month of intense action, it all comes down to Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 2026 final. Here’s our PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction as two teams fight for the title at Newlands, Cape Town. The Capitals are eyeing their maiden trophy, while the Sunrisers are running for their third title.
Pretoria Capitals came second in the league stage before beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape by seven wickets. Bryce Parsons took three for 10 and struck 60 off 44. Dewald Brevis also played a crucial knock, hitting an unbeaten 75 off 38 deliveries to chase down 171 with ease.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape bounced back from this defeat to hammer Paarl Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to book a spot in the final. Senuran Muthusamy took three for 15 in his four overs to restrict the opponents to 114. James Coles, who bagged a wicket for 15 runs, blasted 45 not out off 19 balls to finish the game.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.
Newlands has seen two types of pitches in the season – fast and high-scoring in three games, while slow and low-scoring in the last two. However, the usual nature of the pitch is slightly batting-friendly. The average first innings score here in the last nine full games stands at 164.
Expect clear weather conditions for this game with no threat of rain in the evening.
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
Dewald Brevis (PC)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Bryce Parsons (PC)
James Coles (SEC)
Pretoria Capitals may have won the last encounter, but Sunrisers Eastern Cape will hold an edge. On paper, the SEC have a superior bowling attack and a more in-form batting department.
