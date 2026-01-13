PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 23 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants.

Paarl Royals (PR) and Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) will square off in Match No.23 of the SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this game.

Paarl Royals have 15 points to their credit from six games, winning three and losing two. In their most recent fixture, they suffered a 21-run defeat against Pretoria Capitals. Sikandar Raza took two for 13 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 138. David Miller hit 45 off 36 but could not get the team over the line.

Durban’s Super Giants have 14 points from eight games, winning only two and losing three games. They are coming off a two-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Chasing 159, Marques Ackerman got them off to a great start with 45 off 26. DSG kept losing wickets, but eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare.

PR vs DSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

PR vs DSG SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Boland Park is a venue where spinners and bowlers with a change of pace have thrived in recent years. The average first innings score here last season was 152. The two games of this season witnessed scores of 186 and 181, but the third game had only 138.

Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be clear with the temperature at around 17 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler recently hit 97 not out in 52 deliveries against Pretoria Capitals.

The England star has 965 runs in the league, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 141.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller has scored 71* off 38 and 45 off 36 in two of the games this season.

He has made 862 runs in the SA20 at an average of 39 while striking at 131.

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence picked up two wickets in the last game and batted at No.4.

His batting position and value with the ball make him a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza is in tremendous form with the ball, snaring 11 wickets in four innings at an economy of 4.93.

Given his bowling form and value with the bat, he is a top captaincy candidate for this game.

Aiden Markram (DSG)

Aiden Markram was moved to the top of the order in the previous game, which improves his fantasy value.

He has scored runs in the SA20 at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 158.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad has five wickets from five games this season, but could be a big threat at this venue.

The left-arm wrist spinner has 30 wickets in the SA20 at an economy rate of 6.63.

Team for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals have an excellent bowling attack for their home conditions. DSG, on paper, has a strong batting unit, but most of them are out of form. Paarl Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

