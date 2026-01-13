PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 23 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants.
Paarl Royals (PR) and Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) will square off in Match No.23 of the SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this game.
Paarl Royals have 15 points to their credit from six games, winning three and losing two. In their most recent fixture, they suffered a 21-run defeat against Pretoria Capitals. Sikandar Raza took two for 13 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 138. David Miller hit 45 off 36 but could not get the team over the line.
Durban’s Super Giants have 14 points from eight games, winning only two and losing three games. They are coming off a two-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Chasing 159, Marques Ackerman got them off to a great start with 45 off 26. DSG kept losing wickets, but eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
Boland Park is a venue where spinners and bowlers with a change of pace have thrived in recent years. The average first innings score here last season was 152. The two games of this season witnessed scores of 186 and 181, but the third game had only 138.
Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be clear with the temperature at around 17 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
Jos Buttler (DSG)
David Miller (PR)
Dan Lawrence (PR)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Aiden Markram (DSG)
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Paarl Royals have an excellent bowling attack for their home conditions. DSG, on paper, has a strong batting unit, but most of them are out of form. Paarl Royals will be the favourites to win this game.
