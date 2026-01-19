PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 30 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 30 between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings.
Paarl Royals (PR) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will meet in Match No.30 of the SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this final group fixture.
Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points, but there’s still plenty to play for as a win here gets them into the top two. They lost their previous game against Durban’s Super Giants by 58 runs. Hardus Viljoen bagged four for 21, but they ended up conceding 189.
Joburg Super Kings have 17 points to their name from nine games and need to win this to book their spot in the playoffs. JSK have been winless since their three wins on the trot to begin the tournament. Most recently, they lost to Pretoria Capitals by 21 runs after sending half the side back for just seven runs.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.
Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Michael Pepper (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder (c), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, and Nandre Burger.
Boland Park has generally produced pitches where bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success, spinners in particular. This season, however, has seen the team batting first post over 180 in three out of four games.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.
Daniel Worrall (JSK)
Rubin Hermann (PR)
Dan Lawrence (PR)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Ottneil Baartman (PR)
James Vince (JSK)
Paarl Royals have a much stronger side on paper, especially for their home conditions. They have an excellent bowling attack, while JSK have a struggling unit. Paarl Royals will be the favourites to win this game.
