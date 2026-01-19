PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 30 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 30 between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings.

Paarl Royals (PR) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will meet in Match No.30 of the SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this final group fixture.

Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points, but there’s still plenty to play for as a win here gets them into the top two. They lost their previous game against Durban’s Super Giants by 58 runs. Hardus Viljoen bagged four for 21, but they ended up conceding 189.

Joburg Super Kings have 17 points to their name from nine games and need to win this to book their spot in the playoffs. JSK have been winless since their three wins on the trot to begin the tournament. Most recently, they lost to Pretoria Capitals by 21 runs after sending half the side back for just seven runs.

PR vs JSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Michael Pepper (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder (c), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, and Nandre Burger.

PR vs JSK SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Boland Park has generally produced pitches where bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success, spinners in particular. This season, however, has seen the team batting first post over 180 in three out of four games.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Daniel Worrall (JSK)

Daniel Worrall was exceptional in the previous game, picking up two for 12 in his four overs.

He has 21 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.08.

Rubin Hermann (PR)

Rubin Hermann has scored 191 runs in the season with one half-century.

He has 524 runs in the SA20 at an excellent average of 37, with four fifties.

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence has scored 63 and 41 in two of the four games in the tournament.

He also took two wickets in a game, and his dual value makes him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has been outstanding with the ball, picking up 13 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.18.

Given his all-round value, he remains a top captaincy candidate for this game.

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman has been sensational with the ball, taking 17 wickets from six games this season.

Overall, he has 58 wickets in the SA20 from 31 matches at a strike rate of 10.6.

James Vince (JSK)

James Vince has scored 216 runs from five games in the season at a strike rate of 153.

He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament and is a good choice for captaincy.

Team for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals have a much stronger side on paper, especially for their home conditions. They have an excellent bowling attack, while JSK have a struggling unit. Paarl Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

