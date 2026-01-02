PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match No.10 between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town.

Match No.10 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) taking on each other at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this clash.

Paarl Royals suffered a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their opening game, but bounced back to beat the same opponent by five wickets. Nqobani Mokoena bagged four for 34 to restrict the opponents to 149. Chasing the target, Paarl Royals were in a critical spot with four down for 35. Captain David Miller then struck an unbeaten 71 off 38 to get them over the line.

The defending champions MI Cape Town have had a terrible start, sitting at the bottom with two defeats and a no-result. They lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by 85 runs. Chasing 221, they had a solid start with 60-0 in 5.1 overs, but then suffered a huge collapse.

PR vs MICT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Keagan Lion-Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

PR vs MICT SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Boland Park is a venue where bowlers have thrived in the SA20. The pitches are slower with good assistance for spinners. The average batting first score at the venue in the last season was 152.

As per the forecast, the weather could be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (MICT)

George Linde has an excellent record in the SA20, with 27 wickets at an economy of 7.48 and 341 runs at a strike rate of 139.

His all-round skill set makes him a good fantasy option, and he should do well at this venue.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is going through a poor patch, but can destroy the bowling attacks on his day.

He was terrific in his debut SA20 season, scoring 397 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 167.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman will have a key role in this game with MICT having three left-handers in their batting line-up.

He has 15 wickets to his credit in the league at a good economy of 6.93.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been in great touch, blasting 113 off 63 in the first game and following it up with 33 off 17 in the third.

He has amassed over 1,100 runs in the SA20, averaging nearly 47 at a strike rate of 165.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller returned to form in the previous game with a sensational 71 not out in 38 balls.

Given the shaky top order of Paarl, Miller should get enough time in the middle to give fantasy value.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran has had low scores in the first two innings of the season, but remains a top captaincy option.

He has piled on over 1,800 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 148.

Team for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, MI Cape Town look stronger in both departments. They have a better batting unit and will have an advantage in this game.

