PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match No.10 between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town.
Match No.10 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) taking on each other at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this clash.
Paarl Royals suffered a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their opening game, but bounced back to beat the same opponent by five wickets. Nqobani Mokoena bagged four for 34 to restrict the opponents to 149. Chasing the target, Paarl Royals were in a critical spot with four down for 35. Captain David Miller then struck an unbeaten 71 off 38 to get them over the line.
The defending champions MI Cape Town have had a terrible start, sitting at the bottom with two defeats and a no-result. They lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by 85 runs. Chasing 221, they had a solid start with 60-0 in 5.1 overs, but then suffered a huge collapse.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Keagan Lion-Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.
Boland Park is a venue where bowlers have thrived in the SA20. The pitches are slower with good assistance for spinners. The average batting first score at the venue in the last season was 152.
As per the forecast, the weather could be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius.
George Linde (MICT)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
David Miller (PR)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
Looking at the two squads, MI Cape Town look stronger in both departments. They have a better batting unit and will have an advantage in this game.
