PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match no.19 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals (PR) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) facing off at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs PC prediction for this game.
Paarl Royals have 15 points to their credit in the league standings after five games. They have won three games and lost one. Their previous game against Joburg Super Kings ended in a no result due to rain.
Pretoria Capitals have 11 points from six matches, winning two and losing three. They are coming off a 15-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants. Shai Hope hit a magnificent 118 not out in 69 balls to power the team to 201. Roston Chase later defended 18 off the final over against a well-set Jos Buttler.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills.
The pitches in Boland Park have been bowling-friendly in recent times with batters finding it tough against spinners in particular. The average batting first score at the venue in the last season was 152 although the two games this season witnessed scores of 186 and 181.
As for the weather, it is expected to be sunny and hot with the temperature in the mid 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
Looking at the two squads, Paarl Royals have a stronger bowling attack at their disposal and they know how to use their home conditions to great effect. Expect Paarl Royals to win this game.
