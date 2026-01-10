PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals.

Match no.19 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals (PR) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) facing off at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs PC prediction for this game.

Paarl Royals have 15 points to their credit in the league standings after five games. They have won three games and lost one. Their previous game against Joburg Super Kings ended in a no result due to rain.

Pretoria Capitals have 11 points from six matches, winning two and losing three. They are coming off a 15-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants. Shai Hope hit a magnificent 118 not out in 69 balls to power the team to 201. Roston Chase later defended 18 off the final over against a well-set Jos Buttler.

PR vs PC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman.

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills.

PR vs PC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Boland Park have been bowling-friendly in recent times with batters finding it tough against spinners in particular. The average batting first score at the venue in the last season was 152 although the two games this season witnessed scores of 186 and 181.

As for the weather, it is expected to be sunny and hot with the temperature in the mid 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Top Player Picks for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Connor Esterhuizen (PC)

Connor Esterhuizen has been promoted to open the innings, which improves his fantasy value.

He has looked superb in the last two games, scoring 52 and 37.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller has found his form, recently hitting 71* off 38 balls against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

He has 817 runs in the league at an average of nearly 39 while striking at 131.

Roston Chase (PC)

Roston Chase was retired out in the previous game after 24 off 15 but later picked up a wicket and won them the match.

His all-round value and spin could be key at this venue.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has been terrific with the ball in the ongoing tournament, picking up nine wickets in three innings at an economy of just 5.5.

His bowling form and all-round value makes him a top captaincy option for this game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius returned to form with a superb 98 not out off 65 deliveries.

He has scored 509 runs in the SA20 at an average of 34 and strike rate of 158.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope was sensational in the previous game, blasting an unbeaten 118 off 69 deliveries.

He has been excellent in the format, scoring over 1,800 runs in T20 cricket since last year at an average of 40.

Team for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, Paarl Royals have a stronger bowling attack at their disposal and they know how to use their home conditions to great effect. Expect Paarl Royals to win this game.

