PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Match No.3 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape going head-to-head at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this night’s fixture of the Sunday double-header.
Paarl Royals reached Qualifier 2 in the previous edition, but could not advance further. They have retained David Miller as the skipper along with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, but have a new-look side. They have added Sikandar Raza, Dan Lawrence, Delano Potgieter, and Ottneil Baartman to the team.
The two-time former champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, fell short of making a hat-trick after losing to MI Cape Town in the final last season. Tristan Stubbs will be leading the side as the franchise failed to re-sign Aiden Markram. They have new faces in the likes of Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jonny Bairstow, and Anrich Nortje.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Eshan Malinga.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.
Boland Park has been a spin-friendly venue in the SA20, with the home side opting for slower surfaces. The average batting first score at the venue in the last edition was 152.
The weather is likely to be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Matthew Breetzke (SEC)
Rubin Hermann (PR)
Tristan Stubbs (SEC)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Looking at the two squads, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have an advantage in this game thanks to their bowling attack. They also have a slightly better batting unit. Expect the SEC to win this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.