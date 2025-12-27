PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Match No.3 of the SA20 2026 will feature Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape going head-to-head at Boland Park, Paarl. Here’s our PR vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this night’s fixture of the Sunday double-header.

Paarl Royals reached Qualifier 2 in the previous edition, but could not advance further. They have retained David Miller as the skipper along with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, but have a new-look side. They have added Sikandar Raza, Dan Lawrence, Delano Potgieter, and Ottneil Baartman to the team.

The two-time former champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, fell short of making a hat-trick after losing to MI Cape Town in the final last season. Tristan Stubbs will be leading the side as the franchise failed to re-sign Aiden Markram. They have new faces in the likes of Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jonny Bairstow, and Anrich Nortje.

PR vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.

PR vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Boland Park has been a spin-friendly venue in the SA20, with the home side opting for slower surfaces. The average batting first score at the venue in the last edition was 152.

The weather is likely to be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (SEC)

Matthew Breetzke has looked in great touch recently, hitting two fifties in the ODI series against India.

He has scored 658 runs in the SA20 at an average of 30 with two half-centuries.

Rubin Hermann (PR)

Rubin Hermann has played nine games in the league and has scored 333 runs at an average of 41.

He has hit three half-centuries in the competition.

Tristan Stubbs (SEC)

Tristan Stubbs doesn’t have form on his side, but remains a good fantasy pick.

Stubbs has 723 runs to his credit in the league at an average of 33 while striking at 140.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has found form lately, scoring 90 and 65 in two of the four innings against India.

He averages only 23 in the SA20 with five fifties, but should do better with rediscovered form.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn’t been in good form, but has a ceiling.

He had an excellent debut season in the SA20, scoring 397 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 167.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has an incredible record in the league as an all-rounder and is a top captaincy pick.

He has taken 47 wickets from 35 games at an economy of 7.47.

With the bat, he has made 486 runs at an average of 28.

Team for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have an advantage in this game thanks to their bowling attack. They also have a slightly better batting unit. Expect the SEC to win this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.