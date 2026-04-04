RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.
Match no.11 of the IPL 2026 will witness a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here’s our RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter, slated to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The reigning champions, RCB got off the mark with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jacob Duffy starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 22 to restrict the opponents to 201 on a good pitch. Devdutt Padikkal then struck 61 off 26 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 to finish the chase with 26 balls to spare.
Chennai Super Kings have had a poor start to the campaign with back to back defeats, most recently losing to Punjab Kings by five wickets. Ayush Mhatre hit 73 off 43 while Sarfaraz Khan smashed 32 off just 12 balls to power them to 209. It wasn’t enough, however, as none of the bowlers were able to stop the runflow.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.
Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.
The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium have been generally batting-friendly with high scoring games becoming a norm. Pacers do get some extra bounce and movement with the new ball. The average first innings score here since the last season reads 182.
The weather forecast suggests it could be a bit cloudy in the evening with a 7% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 25 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Jacob Duffy (RCB)
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Shivam Dube (CSK)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
There is a lot of contrast between these two sides. RCB are a well settled unit while CSK are going through a rebuild and are struggling to find the right balance. They also have a poor bowling attack. Expect RCB to come out on top in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.