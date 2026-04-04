RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

Match no.11 of the IPL 2026 will witness a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here’s our RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter, slated to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The reigning champions, RCB got off the mark with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jacob Duffy starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 22 to restrict the opponents to 201 on a good pitch. Devdutt Padikkal then struck 61 off 26 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 to finish the chase with 26 balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor start to the campaign with back to back defeats, most recently losing to Punjab Kings by five wickets. Ayush Mhatre hit 73 off 43 while Sarfaraz Khan smashed 32 off just 12 balls to power them to 209. It wasn’t enough, however, as none of the bowlers were able to stop the runflow.

RCB vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium have been generally batting-friendly with high scoring games becoming a norm. Pacers do get some extra bounce and movement with the new ball. The average first innings score here since the last season reads 182.

The weather forecast suggests it could be a bit cloudy in the evening with a 7% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy (RCB)

Jacob Duffy was magnificent in the first game, picking up 3 for 22 in four overs.

The tall seamer has taken 72 wickets in the shorter format since last year at an economy of 8.43.

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Ayush Mhatre was outstanding in the previous game, hitting 73 off 43 deliveries after the experienced openers struggled.

The 19-year old has 313 runs in the IPL, averaging nearly 35 at a strike rate of 183.

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Shivam Dube struck 45 not out off 27 deliveries in the previous game against PBKS.

He has scored 443 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 45 while striking at 185.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli started the season with 69 not out in 38 deliveries against SRH, and remains the most reliable captaincy option.

He averages 41 and strikes at 145 at this venue in the IPL, with four centuries and 28 half centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal looked in sublime touch in the previous game as he blasted 61 runs off just 26 balls.

The left-hand batter has scored 308 runs in the league since last year at an average of 31 and strike rate of 162.

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has had a poor start to the season but remains a top captaincy option, considering his recent form.

Samson was terrific in the T20 World Cup, amassing 321 runs at an average of 80 and strike rate of 199.

Team for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

There is a lot of contrast between these two sides. RCB are a well settled unit while CSK are going through a rebuild and are struggling to find the right balance. They also have a poor bowling attack. Expect RCB to come out on top in this game.

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