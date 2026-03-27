RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The IPL 2026 is set to kick off with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here’s our RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction for Match 1, scheduled to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
RCB are heading into this season as the defending champions for the first time ever after clinching their maiden title last year. They defeated Punjab Kings in the final to end the drought. The franchise retained most of their squad, and have added new names such as Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy. Josh Hazlewood is not fully fit, and will miss some part of the season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, having failed to reach the playoffs last year, will be hoping for a better season. Pat Cummins will miss the first half of the season, with Ishan Kishan acting as the interim skipper. SRH have added Liam Livingstone to the squad for this edition after shelling INR 13 crore.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav.
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions with flat pitches and short boundaries. Expect a high-scoring contest in this season opener. The average first innings score here in the previous season was 179.
As per the forecast, it is expected to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
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Phil Salt (RCB)
Liam Livingstone (SRH)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Both these teams have formidable batting units with some issues in the bowling attack. However, RCB will hold an edge thanks to the role clarity each individual has in the line-up. Expect RCB to come out victorious in this game.
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