RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The IPL 2026 is set to kick off with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here’s our RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction for Match 1, scheduled to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB are heading into this season as the defending champions for the first time ever after clinching their maiden title last year. They defeated Punjab Kings in the final to end the drought. The franchise retained most of their squad, and have added new names such as Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy. Josh Hazlewood is not fully fit, and will miss some part of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, having failed to reach the playoffs last year, will be hoping for a better season. Pat Cummins will miss the first half of the season, with Ishan Kishan acting as the interim skipper. SRH have added Liam Livingstone to the squad for this edition after shelling INR 13 crore.

RCB vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions with flat pitches and short boundaries. Expect a high-scoring contest in this season opener. The average first innings score here in the previous season was 179.

As per the forecast, it is expected to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB)

Phil Salt didn’t have a great T20 World Cup recently but remains a top fantasy pick.

Salt had a good season for RCB last year, where he scored 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and strike rate of 176.

Liam Livingstone (SRH)

Liam Livingstone remains a solid fantasy pick for his all-round skill set.

He is expected to bat at number four in this line-up, improving his fantasy value.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar will bat at number four RCB, giving him enough time to make an impact.

He has over 1,100 runs in the league at an average of 31 while striking at 154.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has a stellar record in the league, and remains the most popular captaincy option.

He amassed 657 runs in the previous edition at an average of 55 and strike rate of 145, with eight half centuries.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma had a poor T20 World Cup but he did cap it off with a 52 off 21 balls.

In the last two IPL editions, he has scored 923 runs at an average of 33 while striking at an impressive rate of around 200.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life, and is coming off a terrific T20 World Cup campaign.

Kishan made 317 runs in the tournament from nine games at a strike rate of 193 while averaging 35.

Team for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have formidable batting units with some issues in the bowling attack. However, RCB will hold an edge thanks to the role clarity each individual has in the line-up. Expect RCB to come out victorious in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.