RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.
Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Gujarat Giants (GG W). Here’s our RCB W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this encounter. The two teams will play this match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
RCB won their last match against UP Warriorz by nine wickets. UP Warriorz batted first and scored 143/5. Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil took two wickets each, and Lauren Bell took one. RCB chased the target in 12.1 overs, with Grace Harris scoring 85 and Smriti Mandhana remaining unbeaten at 47. RCB have won both of their matches so far.
Gujarat Giants lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. They batted first and scored 192/5, with contributions from Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, and Bharti Fulmali. MI chased down the target with four balls to spare. Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, and Sophie Devine took one wicket each. GG have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch provides good bounce, which allows batters score freely. Teams have been able to score 150+ in the first innings inthe majority of the games so far this season.
The temperature is expected to be around 25-26°C, with no chance of rain.
RCB are unbeaten so far and look like a strong and settled squad. They could have an edge over the Gujarat Giants in this match.
