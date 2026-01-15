RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.

Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Gujarat Giants (GG W). Here’s our RCB W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this encounter. The two teams will play this match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

RCB won their last match against UP Warriorz by nine wickets. UP Warriorz batted first and scored 143/5. Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil took two wickets each, and Lauren Bell took one. RCB chased the target in 12.1 overs, with Grace Harris scoring 85 and Smriti Mandhana remaining unbeaten at 47. RCB have won both of their matches so far.

Gujarat Giants lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. They batted first and scored 192/5, with contributions from Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, and Bharti Fulmali. MI chased down the target with four balls to spare. Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, and Sophie Devine took one wicket each. GG have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one.

RCB W vs GG W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

RCB W vs GG W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch provides good bounce, which allows batters score freely. Teams have been able to score 150+ in the first innings inthe majority of the games so far this season.

The temperature is expected to be around 25-26°C, with no chance of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 134 runs in three matches at an average of 44.66.

She has also taken one wicket in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

Smriti Mandhana has scored 65 runs in two matches.

In the previous match against UP Warriorz, she remained unbeaten on 47.

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

Lauren Bell has taken a wicket in both matches so far.

Her overall economy rate in the tournament is 3.75.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Grace Harris (RCB W)

Grace Harris has scored 110 runs in two matches so far in WPL 2026.

In the previous match against UP Warriorz, she made 85 runs off 40 balls.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine has scored 141 runs in three matches, including 95 against Delhi Capitals.

She has also taken five wickets so far in the tournament.

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has taken six wickets in two matches.

She scored 63 not out in the first match against Mumbai Indians.

Team for RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

RCB W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

RCB are unbeaten so far and look like a strong and settled squad. They could have an edge over the Gujarat Giants in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.