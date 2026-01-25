RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Mumbai Indians (MI W) will take on each other in Match No.16 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our RCB W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
RCB lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets, which was also their first defeat of the season. They have already qualified for the playoffs with five wins from six matches and 10 points. From their remaining two matches, they need to win just one to directly qualify for the final.
Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat in their previous match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. The defending champions are struggling this season, having won only two of their six matches and collecting just four points. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win both of their remaining matches and hope other results go in their favour.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.
The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has offered pitches that assist the bowlers. Most matches here have been won by teams chasing, so the team winning the toss should prefer to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 26–27°C, and there is no chance of rain.
Both teams are coming into this match after a defeat. However, RCB have been the stronger side compared to MI this season and are expected to have an edge going into this fixture.
