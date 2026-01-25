RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Mumbai Indians (MI W) will take on each other in Match No.16 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our RCB W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

RCB lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets, which was also their first defeat of the season. They have already qualified for the playoffs with five wins from six matches and 10 points. From their remaining two matches, they need to win just one to directly qualify for the final.

Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat in their previous match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. The defending champions are struggling this season, having won only two of their six matches and collecting just four points. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win both of their remaining matches and hope other results go in their favour.

RCB W vs MI W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.

RCB W vs MI W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has offered pitches that assist the bowlers. Most matches here have been won by teams chasing, so the team winning the toss should prefer to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 26–27°C, and there is no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 240 runs in five innings at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 143.71.

In her last five innings, she has two scores of 70+ and one score of 40+.

Nicola Carey (MI W)

Nicola has scored 149 runs in six matches at an average of 37.25 in WPL 2026.

She has also taken seven wickets with the ball.

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

Lauren Bell has taken nine wickets in six matches so far.

Apart from the previous match, she picked up at least one wicket in every other game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 219 runs in five matches, and she has taken seven wickets so far.

She has hit three half-centuries in her last four innings.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

Smriti Mandhana has scored 230 runs in six matches, averaging 46.

She made 38 runs in the previous match against the Delhi Capitals.

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has taken 10 wickets in six innings so far.

She has also scored 98 runs in four innings at an average of 49.

Team for RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

RCB W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match after a defeat. However, RCB have been the stronger side compared to MI this season and are expected to have an edge going into this fixture.

