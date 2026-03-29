RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Match no.3 of the IPL 2026 will have a clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here’s our RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals had finished ninth on the table last year, and will be hoping to turn things around. They will be led by Riyan Parag after the franchise traded Sanju Samson to CSK. They have brought in the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, and Ravi Bishnoi.
After finishing at the bottom last year, Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to get back to the top step. Apart from Samson, they have brought in Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, and Matt Short while spending big bucks on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. MS Dhoni is set to miss two weeks of action due to a calf strain.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact player: Vignesh Puthur.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.
Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is a venue where pitches tend to get slower as the game progresses. That brings spinners into the play. It has hosted five matches in the IPL, with the average first innings score of 175.
The forecast suggests it is likely to be partly cloudy and warm. There is a 25% chance of precipitation, with the temperature ranging around 21 degrees Celsius.
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Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Shivam Dube (CSK)
Riyan Parag (RR)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Looking at the two sides, Rajasthan Royals seem to have a stronger batting unit. CSK bat deep but they have several unknowns in the line-up, and are not as settled. Expect the Royals to come out victorious in this game.
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