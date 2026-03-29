RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Match no.3 of the IPL 2026 will have a clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here’s our RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals had finished ninth on the table last year, and will be hoping to turn things around. They will be led by Riyan Parag after the franchise traded Sanju Samson to CSK. They have brought in the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, and Ravi Bishnoi.

After finishing at the bottom last year, Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to get back to the top step. Apart from Samson, they have brought in Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, and Matt Short while spending big bucks on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. MS Dhoni is set to miss two weeks of action due to a calf strain.

RR vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Vignesh Puthur.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is a venue where pitches tend to get slower as the game progresses. That brings spinners into the play. It has hosted five matches in the IPL, with the average first innings score of 175.

The forecast suggests it is likely to be partly cloudy and warm. There is a 25% chance of precipitation, with the temperature ranging around 21 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has a stellar record in the IPL, and is one of the safest batters.

He has amassed 2,502 runs in the league at an average of 40.35 and strike rate of 137.47, including two centuries and 20 half centuries.

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Shivam Dube had an excellent T20 World Cup as an all-rounder, and remains a top fantasy option.

He made 235 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 169.06, and snared five wickets with the ball.

Riyan Parag (RR)

Riyan Parag hammered 69 off 39 in his most recent outing against Namibia.

In the last two IPL editions, Parag has scored 966 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 155.8.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson is coming into this tournament in red hot form, having won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the T20 World Cup.

Samson scored 321 runs from just five innings at an average of 80.25 while striking at 199.37, including three half centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the most prolific batters in the league over the last three years.

The left-hand batter made 559 runs in the previous edition at a strike rate of 159.71 while averaging 43, with six half centuries.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the world by storm at a young age, scoring runs in every tournament and at a rapid rate.

The 15-year-old sensation smashed 252 runs from seven innings in the last season at a strike rate of 206.

Last month, he blasted 175 off 80 in the U19 World Cup final.

Team for RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two sides, Rajasthan Royals seem to have a stronger batting unit. CSK bat deep but they have several unknowns in the line-up, and are not as settled. Expect the Royals to come out victorious in this game.

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