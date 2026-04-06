RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Match no.13 of the IPL 2026 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here’s our RR vs MI Dream11 prediction for this contest.

Rajasthan Royals have won two out of two games in the season, most recently beating Gujarat Titans by six runs. Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36) powered the team to 210. Ravi Bishnoi then picked up 4 for 41 in his four overs while Tushar Deshpande defended 10 off the final over.

Mumbai Indians kicked off the season with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders but lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second. On a tricky pitch, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav made 51 off 36 to help his side reach 162. It wasn’t enough, however, as the bowling attack could find an answer to Sameer Rizvi, who struck 90 off 51 deliveries.

RR vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Mayank Markande.

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati are generally on the slower side with some assistance for bowlers. The first game played here this season saw both pacers and spinners get good help in the first innings. In six matches hosted here in the IPL, the average first innings score reads 167.

The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be partly cloudy with around a 16% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma was terrific in the first game against KKR, hitting 78 off 38 deliveries.

He has scored 373 runs in the last 10 innings in the IPL at an average of 37 and strike rate of 154.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in the first two games but has conceded at only 7 rpo.

Earlier in the T20 World Cup, he picked up 14 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 6.21.

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Dhruv Jurel is coming off a superb knock versus Gujarat Titans, smashing 75 off 42 deliveries.

Jurel has been in good form in recent times, and offers great fantasy value batting at number three.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav made 51 off 36 in the previous game, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has accumulated 551 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 42 and striking at 160.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 38 not out and 55 in the first two innings of this season.

The left-hand batter has piled on over 1,700 runs in the league since 2023, at an average of 42 and strike rate of 158.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 52 off 17 in the first game, and followed it up with 31 off 18.

He has amassed 335 runs in the IPL from nine innings at an average of 37 while striking at 213.

Team for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have a destructive batting unit, and the bowling attack has done well. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have several issues in their bowling unit apart from Jasprit Bumrah. Expect the Royals to come out on top in this game.

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