RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
Match no.13 of the IPL 2026 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here’s our RR vs MI Dream11 prediction for this contest.
Rajasthan Royals have won two out of two games in the season, most recently beating Gujarat Titans by six runs. Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36) powered the team to 210. Ravi Bishnoi then picked up 4 for 41 in his four overs while Tushar Deshpande defended 10 off the final over.
Mumbai Indians kicked off the season with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders but lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second. On a tricky pitch, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav made 51 off 36 to help his side reach 162. It wasn’t enough, however, as the bowling attack could find an answer to Sameer Rizvi, who struck 90 off 51 deliveries.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact player: Mayank Markande.
The pitches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati are generally on the slower side with some assistance for bowlers. The first game played here this season saw both pacers and spinners get good help in the first innings. In six matches hosted here in the IPL, the average first innings score reads 167.
The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be partly cloudy with around a 16% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Dhruv Jurel (RR)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Rajasthan Royals have a destructive batting unit, and the bowling attack has done well. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have several issues in their bowling unit apart from Jasprit Bumrah. Expect the Royals to come out on top in this game.
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