RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Match no.16 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) going up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Here’s our RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals have won three out of three games in the season. They are coming off a 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected game. Yashasvi Jaiswal (77* off 32) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) powered them to 150 in 11 overs. Bowlers then did an outstanding job to hold off the opponents.
RCB are also undefeated, winning two out of two games. In the previous game, they hammered Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs. Rajat Patidar struck 48* off 19 while Tim David blasted 70* off 25 as they posted a mammoth 250 in 20 overs. Jacob Duffy then bagged two scalps with the new ball to effectively end the game.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati has served pitches with something in it for bowlers. The pitches here tend to slow down as the match progresses. In six full matches played here in the IPL, the average first innings score stands at 167.
As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with around only a 4% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 20 degrees Celsius.
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Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Jacob Duffy (RCB)
Nandre Burger (RR)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Both the teams have formidable batting units with not much to separate them. In the bowling attack, however, Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge for home conditions. Expect the Royals to win this game.
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