RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Match no.16 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) going up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Here’s our RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals have won three out of three games in the season. They are coming off a 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected game. Yashasvi Jaiswal (77* off 32) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) powered them to 150 in 11 overs. Bowlers then did an outstanding job to hold off the opponents.

RCB are also undefeated, winning two out of two games. In the previous game, they hammered Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs. Rajat Patidar struck 48* off 19 while Tim David blasted 70* off 25 as they posted a mammoth 250 in 20 overs. Jacob Duffy then bagged two scalps with the new ball to effectively end the game.

RR vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati has served pitches with something in it for bowlers. The pitches here tend to slow down as the match progresses. In six full matches played here in the IPL, the average first innings score stands at 167.

As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with around only a 4% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal has had an excellent start to the season, hitting 61 off 26 in the first game followed by 50 off 29 balls.

The tall left-hander has made 358 runs since last season at an average of 34 and strike rate of 163.

Jacob Duffy (RCB)

Jacob Duffy claimed 3 for 22 in the first game, and backed up with crucial two wickets with the new ball against CSK.

The Kiwi seamer has 74 wickets in the shorter format since last year at an economy of 8.45.

Nandre Burger (RR)

Nandre Burger has been superb in the season, picking up five wickets from three innings at a strike rate of 10.8.

The left-arm pacer has looked in great rhythm and fitness, and is coming off 2 for 21 against MI.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 69 not out and 28 in the first two games, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has amassed 505 runs in his last 10 games in the IPL, averaging 63 at a strike rate of 151.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 38*, 55, and 77* in the first three games of this season.

The left-hander has accumulated over 1,789 runs in the league since 2023 at a strike rate of 160 while averaging 43.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been sensational, blasting 52 off 17, 31 off 18, and 39 off 14 in three games this season.

The teenager has piled on 374 runs in the IPL from 10 innings at an incredible strike rate of 218 while averaging 37.

Team for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have formidable batting units with not much to separate them. In the bowling attack, however, Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge for home conditions. Expect the Royals to win this game.

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