SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

West Indies (WI) will look to level the series when they take on South Africa (SA) in the second T20I. Check out our SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this clash, set to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The Proteas won the opening game by nine wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Keshav Maharaj struck twice in the powerplay while George Linde bagged 3 for 25 as they restricted the visitors to 173. Shimron Hetmyer was the top run-getter for West Indies with 48 off 32.

Chasing the target, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44 off 28) and Aiden Markram put on an 83-run opening stand. Markram went on to smash 86 not out in 47 balls with Ryan Rickelton making an unbeaten 40 off 32.

Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, and Shai Hope were rested in the previous game but should play here.

South Africa vs West Indies Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.

SA vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The SuperSport Park is one of the best venues for batting in the country. The average first innings score from the last nine full games here reads 193, which highlights the conditions.

Looking at the forecast, the weather could affect the game. There’s a 58% chance of precipitation with around 3.8 mm of rain predicted in the evening.

Top Player Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje (SA)

Anrich Nortje has returned to his best and had a magnificent season in the SA20.

The speedster took 18 wickets from 11 games at an excellent economy of 7.01.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

Sherfane Rutherford fell early in the first game but has been in great form overall.

He recently hammered 334 runs at an average of 67 and strike rate of 165.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch was excellent in the previous game, picking up 2 for 34.

He has bagged 12 wickets in the last six T20Is at an economy of 7.26.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock is coming off an outstanding SA20 2026 season, where he topped the batting chart.

He accumulated 390 runs at an average of 39 while striking at 148, including four fifties.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram is a much better player when he opens the innings, and is coming on the back of a 86-run knock.

Markram has struck one century and two half-centuries in his last three T20 appearances.

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope also had a decent campaign in the SA20.

He made 276 runs in the season at an average of 27, including one century.

ALSO READ:

Team for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

South Africa made light work of the visitors in the first game and will remain favourites here as well. They boast of a much stronger unit while West Indies lack quality in the bowling department.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.