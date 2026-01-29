SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies.
West Indies (WI) will look to level the series when they take on South Africa (SA) in the second T20I. Check out our SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this clash, set to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
The Proteas won the opening game by nine wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Keshav Maharaj struck twice in the powerplay while George Linde bagged 3 for 25 as they restricted the visitors to 173. Shimron Hetmyer was the top run-getter for West Indies with 48 off 32.
Chasing the target, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44 off 28) and Aiden Markram put on an 83-run opening stand. Markram went on to smash 86 not out in 47 balls with Ryan Rickelton making an unbeaten 40 off 32.
Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, and Shai Hope were rested in the previous game but should play here.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
The SuperSport Park is one of the best venues for batting in the country. The average first innings score from the last nine full games here reads 193, which highlights the conditions.
Looking at the forecast, the weather could affect the game. There’s a 58% chance of precipitation with around 3.8 mm of rain predicted in the evening.
Anrich Nortje (SA)
Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Shai Hope (WI)
South Africa made light work of the visitors in the first game and will remain favourites here as well. They boast of a much stronger unit while West Indies lack quality in the bowling department.
