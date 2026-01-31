SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

Having won the series, South Africa (SA) will look to complete a clean sweep over West Indies (WI) in the third T20I. Check out our SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the final game, scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

The Proteas clinched the second game by seven wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0. West Indies posted 221 on the board with Shimron Hetmyer hitting 75 off 42 from the No.3 spot. Sherfane Rutherford provided the finish with 57 not out in 24 balls.

In response, Quinton de Kock produced his career-best knock, blasting 115 off just 49 balls. Ryan Rickelton gave good support and took the team over the line with an unbeaten 77 off 36 deliveries.

South Africa vs West Indies Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.

SA vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium produced mixed pitches in the recently concluded SA20 season. Three of the games had first innings scores of over 185, while two games saw less than 260 runs across both innings.

As for the forecast, the weather could be a concern as there is around a 50% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (SA)

George Linde was rested from the previous game, but he should feature in this game.

He took three wickets in the first game and offers good all-round value.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

Sherfane Rutherford continued his good run of form with 57* off 24 in the second match.

He made 334 runs in the SA20 2026 at an average of 67 while striking at 165.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch has taken 12 wickets in the last six T20Is.

Bosch has been the most prolific pacer for South Africa in recent times.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has been in magnificent form and is coming off a blistering century.

He was the top scorer in the recent SA20 season, with 390 runs at an average of 39 and sa trike rate of 148.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram smashed 86 off 47 in the first game and remains a top captaincy pick.

The Proteas skipper has registered one century and two half-centuries in his last four T20 innings.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer has been the best Windies batter in the series.

Hetmyer struck 48 off 32 in the first game and followed it up with 75 off 42 in the second.

Team for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have defeated West Indies with ease in both games and will be the favourites here as well. The hosts have superior bowling and batting units.

