SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between South Africa and West Indies.
Having won the series, South Africa (SA) will look to complete a clean sweep over West Indies (WI) in the third T20I. Check out our SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the final game, scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
The Proteas clinched the second game by seven wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0. West Indies posted 221 on the board with Shimron Hetmyer hitting 75 off 42 from the No.3 spot. Sherfane Rutherford provided the finish with 57 not out in 24 balls.
In response, Quinton de Kock produced his career-best knock, blasting 115 off just 49 balls. Ryan Rickelton gave good support and took the team over the line with an unbeaten 77 off 36 deliveries.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.
The Wanderers Stadium produced mixed pitches in the recently concluded SA20 season. Three of the games had first innings scores of over 185, while two games saw less than 260 runs across both innings.
As for the forecast, the weather could be a concern as there is around a 50% chance of precipitation.
George Linde (SA)
Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
ALSO READ:
South Africa have defeated West Indies with ease in both games and will be the favourites here as well. The hosts have superior bowling and batting units.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.