SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 21 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 21 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants.

Match No.21 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) taking on Durban’s Super Giants (DSG). Here’s our SEC vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this match, which will be hosted at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have 19 points to their credit from six games, winning three and losing one. Their previous game against DSG was abandoned. Before that, they smashed Pretoria Capitals by 10 wickets.

Durban’s Super Giants have 10 points from seven games, losing three and winning only once. Three of their games were washed out due to rain.

SEC vs DSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.

Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

SEC vs DSG SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at St George’s Park in recent years have been bowling-friendly with good assistance for spinners. The average first innings score here in the last two SA20 seasons was 155. This season, the team batting first has posted 188 and 149 in two games.

The weather is expected to be humid, but rain should not be a big concern.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Jonny Bairstow (SEC)

Jonny Bairstow was terrific in the previous innings against Pretoria Capitals, where he hit 85 off 45 deliveries.

Bairstow has 383 runs in the competition at an average of 42, while striking at nearly 140.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad has snared three for 12 in one of the games this season and will be a big threat at this venue.

The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 29 wickets in the SA20 league at an economy of 6.72.

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

The right-arm speedster has been in good form since returning from injury, taking nine wickets from four innings this season.

Nortje has taken 29 wickets from 15 innings in the league at 6.43 RPO.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has been in superb form, registering four half-centuries in his last seven T20 innings.

The left-hand batter has scored 77 off 47 and 79* off 41 in two of the games this season.

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler delivered a fighting knock against Pretoria, blasting 97 off 52 deliveries.

Overall, Buttler has accumulated 943 runs in the SA20 at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 140, including eight fifties.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has a great record in the SA20 with the ball and bat, and is a top fantasy pick.

He has picked up 51 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.41, and has 514 runs at an average of 27.

Team for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a much stronger bowling attack and an in-form top four. Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, are struggling for form. SEC will be the favourites to win this game.

