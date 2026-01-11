SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 21 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 21 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants.
Match No.21 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) taking on Durban’s Super Giants (DSG). Here’s our SEC vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this match, which will be hosted at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have 19 points to their credit from six games, winning three and losing one. Their previous game against DSG was abandoned. Before that, they smashed Pretoria Capitals by 10 wickets.
Durban’s Super Giants have 10 points from seven games, losing three and winning only once. Three of their games were washed out due to rain.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.
Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
The pitches at St George’s Park in recent years have been bowling-friendly with good assistance for spinners. The average first innings score here in the last two SA20 seasons was 155. This season, the team batting first has posted 188 and 149 in two games.
The weather is expected to be humid, but rain should not be a big concern.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a much stronger bowling attack and an in-form top four. Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, are struggling for form. SEC will be the favourites to win this game.
