SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 29 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.29 of the SA20 2026 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) facing off in their final league game. Check out our SEC vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have qualified for the playoffs after accumulating 24 points from nine games, winning four and losing two. MI Cape Town have just 14 points after nine games.
The two teams faced each other on Friday, where MI Cape Town came out on top by three wickets. Corbin Bosch bagged four wickets for 34, while Trent Boult took three as they restricted the opponents to 139. Marco Jansen was the top scorer with 42 off 23 balls. It wasn’t an easy chase for MI Cape Town, but George Linde’s 31 off 18 took the team over the line.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Adam Milne.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kieron Pollard, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
St George’s Park is known for difficult pitches for batting with assistance for pacers and spinners. The average batting first score here in the last three SA20 seasons is 156. The team batting first has won nearly 58% of the matches here in the league.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy in the evening, but with only a 4% chance of precipitation, rain might not be an issue.
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
James Coles (SEC)
George Linde (MICT)
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
MI Cape Town won the previous clash, but Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a more potent bowling attack and will be the favourites to win this game. They also boast of a stronger batting unit compared to their opponents.
