SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 29 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 29 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town.

Match No.29 of the SA20 2026 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) facing off in their final league game. Check out our SEC vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have qualified for the playoffs after accumulating 24 points from nine games, winning four and losing two. MI Cape Town have just 14 points after nine games.

The two teams faced each other on Friday, where MI Cape Town came out on top by three wickets. Corbin Bosch bagged four wickets for 34, while Trent Boult took three as they restricted the opponents to 139. Marco Jansen was the top scorer with 42 off 23 balls. It wasn’t an easy chase for MI Cape Town, but George Linde’s 31 off 18 took the team over the line.

SEC vs MICT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, and Adam Milne.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kieron Pollard, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

SEC vs MICT SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

St George’s Park is known for difficult pitches for batting with assistance for pacers and spinners. The average batting first score here in the last three SA20 seasons is 156. The team batting first has won nearly 58% of the matches here in the league.

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy in the evening, but with only a 4% chance of precipitation, rain might not be an issue.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, but remains a top fantasy option.

The star wicket-keeper has smashed four half-centuries in his last eight T20 innings.

James Coles (SEC)

James Coles has scored 89 runs in two games and has picked up three wickets.

His all-round value makes him a solid fantasy option.

George Linde (MICT)

George Linde struck 31 off 18 in the last encounter and snared a wicket.

He has 32 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 7.52 and averages 20 with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

Anrich Nortje has been in excellent rhythm, picking up 13 wickets from seven innings in this season at a 11.7 strike rate.

The speedster has 33 wickets from 18 innings in the SA20 at an economy of 6.46 rpo.

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has smashed two centuries in the tournament and has been in good form.

The left-hander is the leading run-scorer in the SA20 with 1,347 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 162.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen picked 2 for 23 in the previous game and smashed 42 off 23 balls.

The all-rounder has taken 56 wickets in the SA20 league at an economy of 7.40. He also has 562 runs with the bat at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 143.

Team for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town won the previous clash, but Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a more potent bowling attack and will be the favourites to win this game. They also boast of a stronger batting unit compared to their opponents.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.