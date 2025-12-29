SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.
Match No.5 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals going head-to-head at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. Here’s our SEC vs PC Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape started the tournament on a winning note, beating Paarl Royals by a massive margin of 137 runs. After scoring 186/4, they bowled out Paarl Royals for just 49 runs.
On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals lost their first match of the tournament against Joburg Super Kings. While chasing a target of 169, they could only manage 146/9 in 20 overs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Tharindu Rathnayake, and Lewis Gregory.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (w), Daniel Smith, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.
The pitch usually supports fast bowlers early, especially with the new ball, due to good bounce. Batters can score freely once they get through the initial phase. Spinners get limited help, though they can be useful in the second innings. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first to use the early assistance for pacers.
The temperature is expected to be around 22°, with no chance of rain.
The way Sunrisers Eastern Cape played in the first match suggests they have all bases covered and will have an edge over Pretoria Capitals in this match. Expect the home team to win.
