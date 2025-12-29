SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.

Match No.5 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals going head-to-head at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. Here’s our SEC vs PC Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started the tournament on a winning note, beating Paarl Royals by a massive margin of 137 runs. After scoring 186/4, they bowled out Paarl Royals for just 49 runs.

On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals lost their first match of the tournament against Joburg Super Kings. While chasing a target of 169, they could only manage 146/9 in 20 overs.

SEC vs PC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Tharindu Rathnayake, and Lewis Gregory.

Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (w), Daniel Smith, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.

SEC vs PC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch usually supports fast bowlers early, especially with the new ball, due to good bounce. Batters can score freely once they get through the initial phase. Spinners get limited help, though they can be useful in the second innings. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first to use the early assistance for pacers.

The temperature is expected to be around 22°, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

The pacer took four wickets in the previous match against Paarl Royals.

He picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches in the previous season.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

He was dismissed for a low score in the previous match, but remains a good pick for the upcoming game.

In the previous season, he scored 291 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17.

Jordan Hermann (SEC)

Jordan scored 62 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 221.42.

In the last season, he scored 187 runs in 10 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock scored 42 runs in the previous match against Paarl Royals.

He made 156 runs in four matches in the T20I series against India and also scored a century in the ODI series.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen took one wicket in the match against Paarl Royals.

In the previous season, he picked up 19 wickets in 13 matches and also scored 204 runs in 12 innings.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope has scored 1652 runs in T20 cricket this year across 51 matches.

He has hit two centuries and 11 half-centuries during the year.

Team for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

The way Sunrisers Eastern Cape played in the first match suggests they have all bases covered and will have an edge over Pretoria Capitals in this match. Expect the home team to win.

