Terrible Mixup With Mitchell Marsh Forces Ayush Badoni To Get Run Out for Golden Duck in LSG vs RR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni fell prey to a runout after poor communication with his partner Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) match today (April 22) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The dismissal forced Badoni to return to the dugout for a golden duck. He would be kicking himself as it was a wonderful opportunity to establish himself in his new role as an opener with a relatively easy target of 160.

The incident happened on the final ball of the first over of LSG’s chase. Ayush Badoni tried to glance a Jofra Archer delivery but mistimed it as it went to the square leg after rolling off his thigh pad. There was clearly no run but both batters took off before Mitchell Marsh stopped and decided against it. He sent his partner back who had almost travelled halfway but could not make his ground in time as substitute fielder Ravi Singh made an accurate direct-hit with an underarm throw. Replay later showed that Marsh had called and then turned his back

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

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Lucknow in deep trouble Ayush Badoni dismissal in LSG vs RR

Speaking about the LSG vs RR match, the Rishabh Pant-led side found themselves in a tough spot after losing their top order cheaply despite the easy chase. After Badoni was runout in the first over, skipper Rishabh Pant got dismissed for a three-ball duck in the second over followed by Aiden Markram on the very next over as they were left reeling at 11/3 in three overs.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard reads 22/3 in four overs with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, the LSG pacers did a splendid job to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a subpar total. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan all were clinical as they finished with two wickets apiece.

LSG are currently second last in the points table with just two wins in six matches while the Royals are placed second with four wins and two losses.

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