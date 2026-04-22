Rishabh Pant & Co Make a Mess of Runout Opportunity To Offer Donovan Ferreira Lifeline in LSG vs RR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant and his team squandered a big opportunity to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) finisher Donovan Ferreira in the LSG vs RR clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) today (April 22). The South African was batting on 16 at that time.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 15th over. Ravindra Jadeja, who was on strike, nudged a delivery from Mayank Yadav towards square leg and took a single. He then called for the second before sending his partner back who was almost halfway down.

However, the throw from Pooran was way off target and Rishabh Pant had dislodged the bails with his hand as he ran towards the ball. Pant could not collect the ball cleanly too, giving Donovan Ferreira some time to recover and by the time Pant threw the ball, Ferreira had managed to make his ground. Mukul Choudhary had to uproot the stumps since they were already broken but fumbled and was late.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Donovan Ferreira, however, could not capitalise on the opportunity as he fell one over later to Prince Yadav on 20.

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Speaking about the LSG vs RR contest, Ravindra Jadeja added a crucial 43(29) to help the Royals post a fighting total of 159/6 in 20 overs after Ferreira returned to the dugout despite Pant offering him a chance. Jaddu and Impact Sub Shubham Dubey racked up 49 runs in the last four overs after a subpar performance from the rest of the batting lineup.

Lucknow pacers struck early to eke out three wickets in the powerplay and put RR on the back foot. Rajasthan lost their star top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (8) and Dhruv Jurel (0) cheaply. The LSG seamers then continued to make inroads after the first six overs periodically, not allowing any partnership to settle. Eventually, all LSG pacers found wickets with Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan finishing with two apiece, coupled with a tidy bowling display.

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