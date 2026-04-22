Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Nicholas Pooran Wicket With ‘In My Pocket’ Gesture in LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a special celebration after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) big-hitter Nicholas Pooran during the LSG vs RR match today (April 22) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). It was a brutal one from Jaddu, where fit his hand in his pocket and implied Pooran belonged there.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 10th over. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a length delivery outside off as Pooran got forward to loft it but it hit high on the bat and skied it to Donovan Ferreira at long-on. Coming up against LHB, the matchup doesn’t favour the left-arm orthodox spin of Jadeja but he managed to improve it by bowling incredibly smart to contain Pooran today.

On his first over, he bowled Pooran three deliveries and leaked two runs before giving away five more from the next three balls in his next over. The celebration from Ravindra Jadeja thus makes sense, who had dismissed Pooran once before in T20s back in 2019.

Watch the video of the dismissal and the celebration below.

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LSG continue losing wickets after Nicholas Pooran dismissal in easy run-chase

Speaking about the LSG vs RR contest, the Lucknow side have complicated things for themselves in an easy run chase after their bowlers did a splendid job. LSG pacers Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan bowled tidy spells, claiming two scalps apiece as the Royals were restricted to a subpar 159/6 in 20 overs.

However, coming to the chase, LSG started losing wickets early and have now lost half their side. The collapse started with a miscommunication that led to the runout of Ayush Badoni in the opening over. Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markran returned to the dugout soon, getting dismissed in the second and the third overs, respectively. Nicholas Pooran was the fourth wicket to fall, leaving his side reeling at 54/4 within the 10th over.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 91/5 in 14.3 overs with Mukul Choudhary and Mitchell Marsh currently batting in the middle.

LSG are second last in the points table with just two wins in six games and are in dire need of a win to stay in IPL 2026 playoffs contention.

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