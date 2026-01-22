SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and England.
Sri Lanka are hosting England for a three-match ODI series. Here is our SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction for the first ODI, set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Sri Lanka lost their last ODI series against Pakistan 3–0. Before that, they won series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Australia. Overall, they have lost only three of the last 11 ODI series they have played. Sri Lanka have been doing well in ODIs and will look to get back to winning ways.
For England, this series is very important. As of now, England are placed eighth in the ODI rankings. They are currently seventh in the automatic qualification spots for the ODI World Cup 2027, but that could change if West Indies and Bangladesh move above them. England are also not in good form, having won only one bilateral series out of the last seven they have played.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.
The R. Premadasa pitch favors bowlers, especially spinners, and batting second has been difficult. In the last six ODIs played at this venue, the team batting first has won all the matches. Therefore, whichever team wins the toss should choose to bat first.
The temperature will be around 30°C, with no chance of rain.
Sri Lanka are expected to have an edge in this match given their team strength, home conditions, and the recent form of both sides.
