SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

Sri Lanka are hosting England for a three-match ODI series. Here is our SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction for the first ODI, set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka lost their last ODI series against Pakistan 3–0. Before that, they won series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Australia. Overall, they have lost only three of the last 11 ODI series they have played. Sri Lanka have been doing well in ODIs and will look to get back to winning ways.

For England, this series is very important. As of now, England are placed eighth in the ODI rankings. They are currently seventh in the automatic qualification spots for the ODI World Cup 2027, but that could change if West Indies and Bangladesh move above them. England are also not in good form, having won only one bilateral series out of the last seven they have played.

SL vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka vs England: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The R. Premadasa pitch favors bowlers, especially spinners, and batting second has been difficult. In the last six ODIs played at this venue, the team batting first has won all the matches. Therefore, whichever team wins the toss should choose to bat first.

The temperature will be around 30°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Harry Brook

Harry Brook scored 451 runs in 15 innings at an average of 32.21 in 2025.

In the previous series against New Zealand, he made 175 runs in three innings.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler scored 441 runs in 15 matches at an average of 33.92 in 2025.

He has made 582 runs against Sri Lanka in 20 ODI innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga

In his last six ODIs, he has taken 15 wickets.

Against England with the bat, he averages 33.33 in three ODIs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root

Joe Root ended 2025 as the highest run scorer with 808 runs at an average of 57.71, including three centuries.

In his last five innings, he scored 190 runs.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has scored 2823 runs in 74 ODI innings.

He scored 401 runs in 2025 at an average of 30.84.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has scored 637 runs in 30 ODI innings and has taken 35 wickets in 38 innings.

In his last five ODIs, he has registered a fifty and a 40 plus score. He is currently coming off impressive white ball form in franchise cricket.

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka are expected to have an edge in this match given their team strength, home conditions, and the recent form of both sides.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.