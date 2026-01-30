SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and England.
Following the ODI series victory, England (ENG) will now take on the hosts Sri Lanka (SL) in a three-match T20I series. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The Harry Brook-led side bounced back to clinch the fifty-over series by 2-1. The two teams will now shift their focus to the shorter format with the T20 World Cup 2026 just days away.
Sri Lanka hosted Pakistan in a three-match series recently, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the team. England’s last T20 assignment was in October on the New Zealand tour, where they won a game and two ended in no results. They have rested Jofra Archer for this series but have a full-strength squad apart from that.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga.
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a venue where the pitches are generally decent for batting. The surfaces here are not as slow and abrasive as other venues in the country. The average first innings score at the ground in the last 10 T20Is stands at 163.
As per the forecast, the weather could be cloudy with around a 7% chance of precipitation.
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Sri Lanka have a pretty good bowling attack for home conditions but England have more firepower in the batting department. Expect England to win this series opener.
