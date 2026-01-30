SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and England.

Following the ODI series victory, England (ENG) will now take on the hosts Sri Lanka (SL) in a three-match T20I series. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Harry Brook-led side bounced back to clinch the fifty-over series by 2-1. The two teams will now shift their focus to the shorter format with the T20 World Cup 2026 just days away.

Sri Lanka hosted Pakistan in a three-match series recently, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the team. England’s last T20 assignment was in October on the New Zealand tour, where they won a game and two ended in no results. They have rested Jofra Archer for this series but have a full-strength squad apart from that.

Sri Lanka vs England Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a venue where the pitches are generally decent for batting. The surfaces here are not as slow and abrasive as other venues in the country. The average first innings score at the ground in the last 10 T20Is stands at 163.

As per the forecast, the weather could be cloudy with around a 7% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga had a rough time in the third ODI but remains a threat to England.

He has 17 wickets to his credit from the last 10 T20I appearances at an economy of 7.14.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid was magnificent in the ODI series, picking up seven wickets in three games.

The leg-spinner has also taken 14 wickets in the last nine T20Is and is a must pick in these conditions.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett looked in decent touch in the fifty-over series and can expect him to come good here.

He has hit 154 runs in the last five T20Is at a strike rate of 175.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is one of the best openers in T20 cricket and averages 37 in the last 10 T20Is at a strike rate of 179.

He has hit one century and three half centuries against Sri Lanka in nine T20Is.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka is coming off a blistering knock, hitting 50 off 25 in the final ODI.

Nissanka has amassed over 1,000 runs since last year at an average of 35 and strike rate of 161.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has hammered 347 runs in the last seven T20Is at an average of 69 and strike rate of 182.

However, despite improvement, his game against spin makes him a slightly less appealing option than the above two.

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a pretty good bowling attack for home conditions but England have more firepower in the batting department. Expect England to win this series opener.

