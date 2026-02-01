SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and England.
Sri Lanka (SL) will be hoping to level the series when they host England (ENG) in the second T20 international. Here’s our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
England won the series opener by 11 runs on DLS method in a rain-affected game. Adil Rashid took 3 for 19 in four overs while Sam Curran claimed a hat-trick as they restricted the hosts to 133. Kusal Mendis was the best batter for Sri Lanka with 37 off 20 balls.
Chasing the target, Phil Salt made 46 off 35 while Tom Banton smashed 29 off 15 to put the team ahead of the DLS par score. England could make a couple of changes for this game as they look to find the best balance for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga.
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.
The pitches at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are generally slow and tend to assist spinners. However, batters can still score runs as the average first innings score of 163 in the last 10 T20Is suggests.
The weather is forecast to be mostly cloudy in the evening with around a 6% chance of precipitation.
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Sam Curran (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
England clinched the first game with ease and will be favourites here as well. They have a more formidable batting unit and a good bowling attack.
