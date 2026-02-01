SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and England.

Sri Lanka (SL) will be hoping to level the series when they host England (ENG) in the second T20 international. Here’s our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England won the series opener by 11 runs on DLS method in a rain-affected game. Adil Rashid took 3 for 19 in four overs while Sam Curran claimed a hat-trick as they restricted the hosts to 133. Kusal Mendis was the best batter for Sri Lanka with 37 off 20 balls.

Chasing the target, Phil Salt made 46 off 35 while Tom Banton smashed 29 off 15 to put the team ahead of the DLS par score. England could make a couple of changes for this game as they look to find the best balance for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka vs England Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are generally slow and tend to assist spinners. However, batters can still score runs as the average first innings score of 163 in the last 10 T20Is suggests.

The weather is forecast to be mostly cloudy in the evening with around a 6% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis looked in fluent touch in the first T20I, hitting 37 off 20 deliveries.

He has made 718 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an average of 26 and strike rate of 138.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid snared seven wickets in the ODI series, and followed it up with 3 for 19 in the first T20I.

Rashid has bagged 17 wickets in the last 10 T20Is and is a huge threat in these conditions.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran bagged a hat-trick in the previous game and remains a good pick for these conditions.

His all-round value makes him a solid fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler fell early in the opening game but averages 34 at a strike rate of 178 in the last 10 T20Is.

Buttler has registered one hundred and three fifties against Sri Lanka in 10 T20I matches.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt looked good in the last game with 46 runs in 35 balls.

He has scored 393 runs in the last eight T20Is at an average of 65 and strike rate of 174.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka was dismissed early in the first game but had smashed 50 off 25 in the final ODI.

He has piled on over 1,000 runs since last year at an average of 35 while striking at 160.

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England clinched the first game with ease and will be favourites here as well. They have a more formidable batting unit and a good bowling attack.

