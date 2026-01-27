SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be fighting to win the series in the third ODI. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this decider to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka won the opening game but the visitors bounced back to claim the second ODI by five wickets. The Harry Brook-led side restricted the hosts to 219 with Adil Rashid picking up 2 for 34 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, Joe Root produced a magnificent knock of 72 on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on. Ben Duckett (39) and Harry Brook (42) played good supporting roles before Jos Buttler sealed the win with 33 not out in 21 balls.

Sri Lanka vs England Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Asitha Fernando.

England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium is known to be a spin-friendly venue with a high amount of turn and grip. As the pitch wears out and ball gets softer, batting gets much harder. The average first innings score at the ground stands at 251 in the last 10 completed games.

The weather could play a role as some showers are expected in the afternoon with a 73% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Dhananjaya de Silva (SL)

Dhananjaya de Silva scored 40 runs in the second ODI, and has taken three wickets in the series.

His all-round value and batting position makes him a good fantasy option.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has been terrific in the series, snaring 3 for 44 and 2 for 34 in two outings.

The leg-spinner has 61 wickets from 35 innings in Asian conditions at an economy of 5.54.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett has looked solid in the series, hitting 62 and 39 in two innings.

Duckett has over 1,300 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 42 while striking at 100, including three centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka picked up 1 for 33 in the previous game and has made 62 runs in two games.

He has amassed over 1,800 runs in ODIs in the last three years at an average of 43 while taking 17 wickets with the ball.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis was excellent in the first game, scoring 93 not out to set up the win.

He has piled on over 1,200 runs in ODIs in the last two years at an average of 48 with three hundreds and eight fifties.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has scored 61 and 72 runs in the first two games, and took two wickets in the second.

Root has over 1,600 runs in ODIs in Asia at an average of 49, including two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England did win the previous game but have been in poor form overall. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have an excellent unit for home conditions. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top in this game.

