SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England.
England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be fighting to win the series in the third ODI. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this decider to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Sri Lanka won the opening game but the visitors bounced back to claim the second ODI by five wickets. The Harry Brook-led side restricted the hosts to 219 with Adil Rashid picking up 2 for 34 in 10 overs.
Chasing the target, Joe Root produced a magnificent knock of 72 on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on. Ben Duckett (39) and Harry Brook (42) played good supporting roles before Jos Buttler sealed the win with 33 not out in 21 balls.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Asitha Fernando.
England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.
R Premadasa Stadium is known to be a spin-friendly venue with a high amount of turn and grip. As the pitch wears out and ball gets softer, batting gets much harder. The average first innings score at the ground stands at 251 in the last 10 completed games.
The weather could play a role as some showers are expected in the afternoon with a 73% chance of precipitation.
Dhananjaya de Silva (SL)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Joe Root (ENG)
ALSO READ:
England did win the previous game but have been in poor form overall. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have an excellent unit for home conditions. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.