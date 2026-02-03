SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and England.

The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and England (ENG) before the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on Tuesday. Here’s our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the match, to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England have clinched the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. They won the opening game by 11 runs (DLS method) and the second by six wickets in another rain-affected game.

Sri Lankan batters put up a better show on Sunday, posting 189 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka hit 34 off 22 at the top, while Kusal Mendis struck 32 in 17 deliveries. Pavan Rathnayake then struck 40 off 22 balls to provide the finish.

In response, England were 57/2 in 7.2 overs before rain interrupted. They needed 111 in 9.4 overs after the revised target. Jos Buttler made 39 off 29, while Tom Banton went on to smash 54 not out off 33. Harry Brook played a vital knock, hammering 36 off just 12 deliveries.

Sri Lanka vs England Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known for slower pitches with assistance for spinners. However, there’s enough for batters too, as the average first innings score of 164 in the last 11 T20Is shows.

As for the weather, it could affect the match again, as there is around a 6% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has taken four wickets in two games and continues to be a huge threat in these conditions.

The leg-spinner has snared 18 wickets in the last 11 T20Is.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis smashed 37 off 20 deliveries in the first game and 32 off 17 in the second.

He has scored 750 runs in T20 cricket in the last year at an average of 26, while striking at 139.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt made 46 runs in 35 balls in the series opener and remains a must-pick.

He has scored 394 runs in the last nine T20Is, averaging 56 at a strike rate of 173.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler made 39 off 29 deliveries in the second game and remains a top captaincy pick.

He has amassed over 1,600 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 156.

Tom Banton (ENG)

Tom Banton made 29 off 15 in the first game and followed it up with an unbeaten 54 off 33 balls.

He has enjoyed these conditions as he is one of England’s best players against spin.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka struck 34 off 22 in the second T20I and is a solid captaincy option.

He has scored over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket since last year, averaging 35 at a strike rate of 160.

ALSO READ:

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England have been the better side in the series. They boast of more firepower in the batting department, and that has been the difference. Expect them to win this game as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.