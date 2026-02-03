SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and England.
The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and England (ENG) before the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on Tuesday. Here’s our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the match, to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
England have clinched the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. They won the opening game by 11 runs (DLS method) and the second by six wickets in another rain-affected game.
Sri Lankan batters put up a better show on Sunday, posting 189 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka hit 34 off 22 at the top, while Kusal Mendis struck 32 in 17 deliveries. Pavan Rathnayake then struck 40 off 22 balls to provide the finish.
In response, England were 57/2 in 7.2 overs before rain interrupted. They needed 111 in 9.4 overs after the revised target. Jos Buttler made 39 off 29, while Tom Banton went on to smash 54 not out off 33. Harry Brook played a vital knock, hammering 36 off just 12 deliveries.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known for slower pitches with assistance for spinners. However, there’s enough for batters too, as the average first innings score of 164 in the last 11 T20Is shows.
As for the weather, it could affect the match again, as there is around a 6% chance of precipitation.
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Tom Banton (ENG)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
England have been the better side in the series. They boast of more firepower in the batting department, and that has been the difference. Expect them to win this game as well.
