SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 42 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 42 between England and Sri Lanka.

Match no.42 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have England (ENG) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 8s. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s after finishing second in Group B. They defeated Ireland, Oman, and Australia but suffered a shock defeat in the final group match to Zimbabwe. They posted 178/7 on the back of Pathum Nissanka’s 62 off 41 deliveries but the bowling attack could not make enough impact.

England came second in Group C with victories over Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their one defeat came against West Indies. They were in a must-win position in the previous game versus Italy. Will Jacks hammered 53* off 22 to power them to 202 before Sam Curran bagged 3 for 22.

Sri Lanka vs England Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has served excellent pitches for batting in recent times. The first two games played here in the tournament had first innings scores of 225 and 181. Expect a good surface here as well.

Rain could play a role in this game as the forecast suggests over a 45% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (ENG)

Tom Banton will be key for England in this game due to his ability to play spin well.

He has compiled 187 runs in the last seven innings at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 37.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has been in superb form, and has taken four scalps in the last two innings.

The right-arm pacer has snared 15 wickets in his previous seven innings at an economy rate of 7.26.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has smashed three fifties in the tournament, and remains a top fantasy option.

He has made 335 runs in his last 10 T20Is at an average of 37 and strike rate of nearly 130.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka hammered an unbeaten 52-ball century against Australia, and followed it up with 62 off 41 in the previous game.

He has amassed over 1,200 runs in this format in the past 12 months at an average of nearly 37 while striking at 160.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has been in torrid form in recent times but given his quality, he remains a top captaincy option.

Buttler has accumulated over 1,800 runs in the format since last year at an average of 37 while striking at 154.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran has been terrific in the tournament, making contributions with both bat and ball.

The all-rounder has scored 234 runs in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 131, and has snared five wickets in this tournament.

ALSO READ:

Team for SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England have defeated Sri Lanka in all of the previous five games, including in these conditions. On a flatter surface, they have more batting firepower and will hold an advantage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.