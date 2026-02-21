SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 42 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 42 between England and Sri Lanka.
Match no.42 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have England (ENG) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 8s. Check out our SL vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s after finishing second in Group B. They defeated Ireland, Oman, and Australia but suffered a shock defeat in the final group match to Zimbabwe. They posted 178/7 on the back of Pathum Nissanka’s 62 off 41 deliveries but the bowling attack could not make enough impact.
England came second in Group C with victories over Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their one defeat came against West Indies. They were in a must-win position in the previous game versus Italy. Will Jacks hammered 53* off 22 to power them to 202 before Sam Curran bagged 3 for 22.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has served excellent pitches for batting in recent times. The first two games played here in the tournament had first innings scores of 225 and 181. Expect a good surface here as well.
Rain could play a role in this game as the forecast suggests over a 45% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.
Tom Banton (ENG)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Sam Curran (ENG)
England have defeated Sri Lanka in all of the previous five games, including in these conditions. On a flatter surface, they have more batting firepower and will hold an advantage.
