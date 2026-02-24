SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 46 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 46 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Match no.46 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness New Zealand (NZ) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group 2 fixture of Super 8. Check out our SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s after topping Group C but they had a poor start to this phase of the tournament, losing to England by 51 runs. Their bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to 146, with Dunith Wellalage picking up 3 for 26. But the top order collapsed, losing half the side inside the powerplay.
New Zealand finished second in Group D with three wins in four games. They had to share a point in their first Super 8 fixture against Pakistan after rain denied any play.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo has served pitches with good help for spinners but something in it for batters as well. It has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament, with the average first innings score of 173.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with around a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
New Zealand have defeated Sri Lanka in three of the last five games. But Sri Lanka will hold an edge in their home conditions due to their bowling attack. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top.
