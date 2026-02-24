SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 46 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 46 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Match no.46 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness New Zealand (NZ) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) in a Group 2 fixture of Super 8. Check out our SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s after topping Group C but they had a poor start to this phase of the tournament, losing to England by 51 runs. Their bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to 146, with Dunith Wellalage picking up 3 for 26. But the top order collapsed, losing half the side inside the powerplay.

New Zealand finished second in Group D with three wins in four games. They had to share a point in their first Super 8 fixture against Pakistan after rain denied any play.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

SL vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo has served pitches with good help for spinners but something in it for batters as well. It has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament, with the average first innings score of 173.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with around a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips has smashed 42 and 76 not out in two of the innings in the tournament.

He has hammered 295 runs in the last 10 innings at a strike rate of 164 while averaging 42.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has been pretty good in the tournament, claiming six wickets in four games.

The right-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in his previous eight innings at an economy rate of 7.34.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra made 59 off 39 deliveries in his last innings against Canada.

His ability to play spin makes him a good fantasy option here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka struck a 52-ball century against Australia, and backed it up with 62 off 41 versus Zimbabwe.

Nissanka has piled on over 1,200 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an average of 37 while striking at 160.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has registered 65 and 89* in two of the games in the tournament.

He has accumulated 276 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 39 while striking at 166.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has hit three fifties in the competition and remains a good captaincy option.

He has 325 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 33 and strike rate of 133.

Team for SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have defeated Sri Lanka in three of the last five games. But Sri Lanka will hold an edge in their home conditions due to their bowling attack. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top.

