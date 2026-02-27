SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 50 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 50 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Match no.50 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Pakistan (PAK) facing Sri Lanka (SL) in a Super 8 Group 2 fixture. Check out our SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s by topping Group C but were knocked out of the semifinals race after losing back to back games. In the previous game, they had reduced New Zealand to 84 for 6 but ended up conceding 168. They never looked in the game while chasing as the top order collapsed, losing by 61 runs.
Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semifinals depend on the result of New Zealand’s clash against England. If England win, Pakistan will have a chance. They lost the previous game to England by two wickets. Sahibzada Farhan’s 63 off 45 helped them get 164 but the bowling attack was blown away by Harry Brook.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with some help for spinners. In five completed matches in the ongoing tournament, the average first innings score stands at 164.
The weather is forecast to be clear with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
Maheesh Theekshana (SL)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Usman Tariq (PAK)
Sri Lanka’s batting unit has been vulnerable, and will be tested by Pakistan, who boast of an outstanding bowling attack. Expect Pakistan to come out on top.
