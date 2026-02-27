SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 50 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 50 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Match no.50 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Pakistan (PAK) facing Sri Lanka (SL) in a Super 8 Group 2 fixture. Check out our SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for the game, to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8s by topping Group C but were knocked out of the semifinals race after losing back to back games. In the previous game, they had reduced New Zealand to 84 for 6 but ended up conceding 168. They never looked in the game while chasing as the top order collapsed, losing by 61 runs.

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semifinals depend on the result of New Zealand’s clash against England. If England win, Pakistan will have a chance. They lost the previous game to England by two wickets. Sahibzada Farhan’s 63 off 45 helped them get 164 but the bowling attack was blown away by Harry Brook.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

SL vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with some help for spinners. In five completed matches in the ongoing tournament, the average first innings score stands at 164.

The weather is forecast to be clear with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana has been pretty solid for Sri Lanka in the World Cup, picking up 11 wickets from six games.

He has snared 2 for 21 and 3 for 30 in the last two games.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has bowled well in the tournament, claiming nine wickets in five games.

The right-arm pacer has snared 19 wickets in his previous nine T20I innings at an economy rate of 7.38.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub hasn’t fired with the bat in the tournament but remains a good fantasy pick for his all-round skill set.

He has scored 195 runs in the last 10 games and has bagged eight wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has smashed one century and a half century in this tournament.

Nissanka has made 288 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 32 while striking at 150.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has hit a century and two half centuries in the tournament.

He has amassed 297 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 42 while striking at 154.

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq has taken 12 wickets from five innings in the competition at an economy of 6.28.

The mystery spinner has 18 scalps from just seven innings in T20 Internationals, and will be a big threat here.

Team for SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka’s batting unit has been vulnerable, and will be tested by Pakistan, who boast of an outstanding bowling attack. Expect Pakistan to come out on top.

