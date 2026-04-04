SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 10: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match no.10 of the IPL 2026 will have Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) going up against the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here’s our SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this game, scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers bounced back from their defeat in the first game with a comprehensive 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Travis Head hit 46 off 21 while Abhishek Sharma smashed 48 in the same deliveries as his partner. Heinrich Klaasen also hit 52 off 35 to power them to 226. Jaydev Unadkat then bagged 3 for 21 as they held off the opponents with ease.
The Super Giants lost their opening game of the season to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Mitchell Marsh (35 off 28) and Abdul Samad (36 off 25) were the only batters to fire as they were bowled out for 141. LSG pacers then reduced the Capitals to 26 for 4 but could not get through Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Impact player: Anrich Nortje.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has produced flat pitches over the years with not much on offer for bowlers. High-scoring contests have been a norm here, especially in the last two years. The average first innings score here in the previous season was 191.
The weather forecast suggests there could be a shower or two in some parts. There is a 49% chance of precipitation, with the temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Travis Head (SRH)
Prince Yadav (LSG)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Sunrisers are coming off a strong win, and hold an advantage in this game. They have issues in the bowling attack but have a formidable batting line-up. LSG, on the other hand, have a few holes in both departments.
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