SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 21 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match no.21 of the IPL 2026 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an away fixture. Here’s our SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction for this game, set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers have had a poor start to the season, losing three games and winning only once. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings after posting 219 on the board. Abhishek Sharma hammered 74 off 28 deliveries but the middle order failed to provide the finishing touch. Shivang Kumar snared 3 for 33 but had no support from other bowlers.
Rajasthan Royals are sitting at the top of the table with four wins in four games. In the most recent fixture, the Riyan Parag-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Chasing 202, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 78 off 26 deliveries while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 81 off 43 to finish the game with two overs to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact player: Brijesh Sharma.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has usually served flat pitches with not much help for bowlers. The average first innings score here in the previous edition was 191. The first game of the season had good assistance for bowlers, albeit it was an afternoon game.
The weather forecast is expected to be clear with no threat of rain, with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
The Royals have been unbeaten in the tournament. They boast of an incredible batting line-up, along with a quality bowling unit. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a weak bowling department.
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