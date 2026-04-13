SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 21 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match no.21 of the IPL 2026 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an away fixture. Here’s our SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction for this game, set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers have had a poor start to the season, losing three games and winning only once. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings after posting 219 on the board. Abhishek Sharma hammered 74 off 28 deliveries but the middle order failed to provide the finishing touch. Shivang Kumar snared 3 for 33 but had no support from other bowlers.

Rajasthan Royals are sitting at the top of the table with four wins in four games. In the most recent fixture, the Riyan Parag-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Chasing 202, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 78 off 26 deliveries while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 81 off 43 to finish the game with two overs to spare.

SRH vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Brijesh Sharma.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has usually served flat pitches with not much help for bowlers. The average first innings score here in the previous edition was 191. The first game of the season had good assistance for bowlers, albeit it was an afternoon game.

The weather forecast is expected to be clear with no threat of rain, with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi (RR)

Ravi Bishnoi has been terrific in this season so far, claiming nine wickets from four games at a strike rate of 8.6.

He can be a big threat in this game with his googlies against left-handers as well as right-handers.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has been among runs in the ongoing tournament, registering two half centuries.

He has over 1,600 runs in the league at an average of 40.58 and strike rate of 165.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan blasted a terrific 80 off 38 deliveries against RCB in the first game.

Kishan has scored 654 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 38 while striking at 201.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

The 15-year-old sensation is coming off a 78 in 26 deliveries, registering his second fifty of the season.

Sooryavanshi has piled on 452 runs in the league at an average of 41 while striking at a mind-blowing rate of 229.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma smashed 48 off 21 in the second game, and 74 off 28 more recently against Punjab Kings.

He has made 1,052 runs in the IPL since 2024 at an average of 34 and strike rate of 202.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in terrific form, hitting two fifties, including 77 not out off 33 against Mumbai Indians.

He has scored 742 runs in the league since last year, averaging 49 at a strike rate of 160.

Team for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

The Royals have been unbeaten in the tournament. They boast of an incredible batting line-up, along with a quality bowling unit. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a weak bowling department.

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