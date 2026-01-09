UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

Match No.2 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature UP Warriorz (UP-W) and Gujarat Giants (GG-W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

UP Warriorz finished at the bottom of the points table last season. They will look to do better this time and try to start the tournament with a win in their first match.

Gujarat Giants reached the playoffs for the first time last season but lost to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. This time, they will look to have a better season and go one step further.

UP-W vs GG-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Phoebe Litchfield (wk), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud, and Asha Sobhana.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

UP-W vs GG-W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are usually good for batting. During the Women’s World Cup 2025, spinners also got some help from the surface. The team that wins the toss should choose to bowl first.

The temperature will be around 30°C, and there is no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

Phoebe Litchfield (UP-W)

In the Women’s World Cup 2025, Phoebe Litchfield scored 304 runs in seven matches.

In BBL 2025–26, she scored 271 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.87 and a strike rate of 150.55.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

In WPL 2025, Sophie Ecclestone took nine wickets in eight matches.

Overall, she has 36 wickets in 25 matches in the WPL.

Beth Mooney (GG-W)



Recently, in the BBL 2025–26, she scored 549 runs in 13 matches at an average of 45.75, including one century and three fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning (UP-W)

Overall, she has scored 952 runs in the WPL in 27 matches at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 127.10, including nine half-centuries.



Ashleigh Gardener (GG-W)

The Gujarat Giants skipper scored 243 runs in WPL 2025 at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 164.18, including three half-centuries. She also took eight wickets.

Overall, she has scored 567 runs and taken 25 wickets in 25 WPL matches.

Deepti Sharma (UP-W)

Deepti Sharma scored 122 runs in eight matches in WPL 2025 and also took eight wickets.

Overall, she has scored 507 runs and taken 27 wickets in 25 WPL matches.

Team for UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, the UP Warriorz team looks stronger than the Gujarat Giants. UPW expected to have an edge in this match.

