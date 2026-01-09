UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.
Match No.2 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature UP Warriorz (UP-W) and Gujarat Giants (GG-W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
UP Warriorz finished at the bottom of the points table last season. They will look to do better this time and try to start the tournament with a win in their first match.
Gujarat Giants reached the playoffs for the first time last season but lost to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. This time, they will look to have a better season and go one step further.
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Phoebe Litchfield (wk), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud, and Asha Sobhana.
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.
The pitches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are usually good for batting. During the Women’s World Cup 2025, spinners also got some help from the surface. The team that wins the toss should choose to bowl first.
The temperature will be around 30°C, and there is no chance of rain.
On paper, the UP Warriorz team looks stronger than the Gujarat Giants. UPW expected to have an edge in this match.
