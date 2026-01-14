UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 7 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.

Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature UP Warriorz (UPW W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our UPW W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

UP Warriorz were defeated convincingly by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets in their previous match. UP scored 143/5 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. UP Warriorz have now lost both matches.

Delhi Capitals lost a nail-biter in their previous match against Gujarat Giants. Chasing 209, Delhi fell short by just four runs as they were restricted to 205/5. Lizelle Lee scored 86 runs, while Laura Wolvaardt made 77. In the first innings, Nandani Sharma took five wickets for Delhi. Delhi have also lost both their first two matches and will be looking to open their winning account in the next match.

UPW W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, and Shree Charani.

UPW W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers good bounce and helps batters score freely, but bowlers have also received some assistance in a few matches. So far, teams batting first have won thrice, and chasing teams have also won three times.

The temperature is expected to be around 25-26°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Lizelle Lee (DC W)

Lizelle Lee has scored 96 runs in two matches in WPL 2026.

She made 86 off 54 balls against Gujarat Giants in the previous match.

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW W)

Even though Sophie Ecclestone went wicketless in the previous match, she is a quality bowler.

She took two wickets in the first match against Gujarat Giants.

Deepti Sharma (UPW W)

Deepti Sharma scored 45* in the previous match against RCB.

She went wicketless in both matches, but given her all-round abilities, she could still be a good pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)

Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 in the previous match.

Before the WPL, she scored 115* in the first T20I of the series against Ireland.

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)

Phoebe Litchfield has scored 98 runs in two matches so far in the tournament.

She scored 78 runs in the first match against Gujarat Giants.

Nandani Sharma (DC W)

Nandani Sharma has taken seven wickets in the first two matches.

She took a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, in the previous match.

Team for UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match without a win so far. But Delhi Capitals have performed better than UP Warriorz and might have an edge in this match.

