UPW W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 7 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.
Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature UP Warriorz (UPW W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) going head-to-head at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our UPW W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
UP Warriorz were defeated convincingly by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets in their previous match. UP scored 143/5 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. UP Warriorz have now lost both matches.
Delhi Capitals lost a nail-biter in their previous match against Gujarat Giants. Chasing 209, Delhi fell short by just four runs as they were restricted to 205/5. Lizelle Lee scored 86 runs, while Laura Wolvaardt made 77. In the first innings, Nandani Sharma took five wickets for Delhi. Delhi have also lost both their first two matches and will be looking to open their winning account in the next match.
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, and Shree Charani.
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch offers good bounce and helps batters score freely, but bowlers have also received some assistance in a few matches. So far, teams batting first have won thrice, and chasing teams have also won three times.
The temperature is expected to be around 25-26°C, with no chance of rain.
ALSO READ:
Both teams are coming into this match without a win so far. But Delhi Capitals have performed better than UP Warriorz and might have an edge in this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.