UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.
Mumbai Indians (MI W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) will be up against each other in Match No.10 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our UPW W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this game at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians have won two games and lost two in the ongoing season, while their opponent has one win in four. UP Warriorz opened their account in the previous game by beating the defending champions by six wickets.
MI had a poor first half of the innings before Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 65 off 43 balls to power them to 161. It wasn’t enough, however, as Harleen Deol played a sublime knock of 64 not out in 39 deliveries with Chloe Tryon also smashing 27* off 11.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Shabnim Ismail.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has been a terrific venue for batting in the ongoing season. The average first innings score here reads 176 after eight matches. Dew has been a major issue here, but it will not be a problem in an afternoon fixture.
As for the weather, it could be hazy in the afternoon, but rain should not be a threat. The temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Meg Lanning (UPW W)
Nicola Carey (MI W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Hayley Matthews (MI W)
Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)
Mumbai Indians lost the previous game versus UP Warriorz, but will remain favourites to win this clash. They have better quality in the batting and bowling departments despite an unsettling opening pair.
