UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

Mumbai Indians (MI W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) will be up against each other in Match No.10 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our UPW W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this game at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have won two games and lost two in the ongoing season, while their opponent has one win in four. UP Warriorz opened their account in the previous game by beating the defending champions by six wickets.

MI had a poor first half of the innings before Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 65 off 43 balls to power them to 161. It wasn’t enough, however, as Harleen Deol played a sublime knock of 64 not out in 39 deliveries with Chloe Tryon also smashing 27* off 11.

UPW W vs MI W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Shabnim Ismail.

UPW W vs MI W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has been a terrific venue for batting in the ongoing season. The average first innings score here reads 176 after eight matches. Dew has been a major issue here, but it will not be a problem in an afternoon fixture.

As for the weather, it could be hazy in the afternoon, but rain should not be a threat. The temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning (UPW W)

Meg Lanning has been a prolific run-scorer in the league with 1,075 runs at an average of 38.

She has registered 10 half-centuries in the competition.

Nicola Carey (MI W)

Nicola Carey has been magnificent in the tournament, scoring 131 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 156.

The medium pace all-rounder has also claimed six wickets at an economy of 8.46.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur has struck 74* off 42 deliveries and 71* off 43 in two of the four games this season.

She is one of the best batters in the WPL, having amassed 1032 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 146.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has smashed 70 off 46 and 65 off 43 in two of the games this season, and has taken five wickets.

Overall, the all-rounder has piled on 1,166 runs in the WPL at an average of 47 while striking at 143.

She has also snared 37 wickets at an economy of 7.93.

Hayley Matthews (MI W)

Hayley Matthews has played only one game in the season, in which she made 22 off 12 and picked up a wicket.

Matthews has 42 wickets to her credit in the WPL at an economy of 7.36, along with 780 runs at an average of 27.

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)

Phoebe Litchfield is a highly rated player and can be a good captaincy option.

She has four 30+ scores in the last 10 innings, including two half-centuries.

Team for UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

UPW W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians lost the previous game versus UP Warriorz, but will remain favourites to win this clash. They have better quality in the batting and bowling departments despite an unsettling opening pair.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.