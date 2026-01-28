UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) will be up against each other in match no.18 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 prediction for this crucial game at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

UP Warriorz occupy the last spot with four points from six games and the poorest net run-rate. They need to win both the remaining games to have a shot at reaching the playoffs. They lost the previous match to Gujarat Giants by 45 runs, where they failed to chase 154.

RCB sit at the top of the points table and unless some ridiculous results, they are likely to head straight into the final. However, they would want to end the league stage on a good note after losing the last two games. In the previous game, they lost to Mumbai Indians while chasing 200 with Richa Ghosh’s incredible 90 off 50 going in vain.

UPW W vs RCB W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Amy Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.

UPW W vs RCB W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Kotambi Stadium haven’t been easy to bat on with movement for pacers and good grip for spinners. The average first innings score here stands at 155 in the WPL. Eight out of 11 games were won by the chasing team so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy and warm but rain should not be an issue. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

Lauren Bell has been a nightmare to face for batters in the tournament with the new ball.

The English seamer has snared 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of just 5.68.

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW W)

Sophie Ecclestone has taken four wickets in three games, and remains a top fantasy option.

The left-arm spinner has 42 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 6.93.

Richa Ghosh (RCB W)

Richa Ghosh was at her brutal best in the last game, blasting 90 not out in 50 balls versus Mumbai Indians.

She has 808 runs in the WPL at an exceptional strike rate of 151 while averaging 35.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has had a great season, picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 7.54.

The South African has also scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 135, and that all-round skill set makes her a top captaincy option.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

Smriti Mandhana doesn’t have a great record in the league but remains a decent captaincy pick.

She has hit two scores of 80+ in the last eight games, and 47 not out in the previous clash against UP Warriorz.

Meg Lanning (UPW W)

Meg Lanning has accumulated 207 runs from six innings this season at an average of 34.

Lanning has been a prolific run-scorer in the WPL with 1,159 runs at an average of 38 with 11 half centuries.

Team for UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

RCB may have lost the last couple of games but they are clearly the better side in this faceoff. UP Warriorz have struggled to put up a collective performance while RCB boast of multiple match-winners.

