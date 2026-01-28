UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) will be up against each other in match no.18 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our UPW W vs RCB W Dream11 prediction for this crucial game at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
UP Warriorz occupy the last spot with four points from six games and the poorest net run-rate. They need to win both the remaining games to have a shot at reaching the playoffs. They lost the previous match to Gujarat Giants by 45 runs, where they failed to chase 154.
RCB sit at the top of the points table and unless some ridiculous results, they are likely to head straight into the final. However, they would want to end the league stage on a good note after losing the last two games. In the previous game, they lost to Mumbai Indians while chasing 200 with Richa Ghosh’s incredible 90 off 50 going in vain.
UP Warriorz Women: Amy Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.
The pitches at Kotambi Stadium haven’t been easy to bat on with movement for pacers and good grip for spinners. The average first innings score here stands at 155 in the WPL. Eight out of 11 games were won by the chasing team so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy and warm but rain should not be an issue. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Lauren Bell (RCB W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW W)
Richa Ghosh (RCB W)
Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)
Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)
Meg Lanning (UPW W)
RCB may have lost the last couple of games but they are clearly the better side in this faceoff. UP Warriorz have struggled to put up a collective performance while RCB boast of multiple match-winners.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.