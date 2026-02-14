WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Nepal and West Indies.
Match no.25 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Nepal (NEP) taking on West Indies (WI) in Group C. Check out our WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
West Indies sit in a strong position in the group after winning two out of two games. They are coming off a 30-run victory over England in the previous game. Sherfane Rutherford was the star with 76 off 42 to power the total to 196. Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie then shared 5 for 62 in eight overs between them.
Nepal gave a massive scare to England in the first game but ended up losing to Italy by 10 wickets. Batting first, they managed to put up only 123 on the board and the bowlers could not break through the opening pair. Nepal must win this game by a big margin to stay in the hunt for the Super 8s.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
The pitches at Wankhede Stadium are generally great for batting. However, this tournament has seen something in it for spinners. Three games have been played here, with the first innings scores of 161, 184, and 196.
The weather is expected to be clear and sunny for this game with no chance of rain, and the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.
Aasif Sheikh (NEP)
Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
Shai Hope (WI)
Roston Chase (WI)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)
West Indies are in good form and will be favourites to win this game. They have a destructive batting unit but Nepal spinners can pose some questions.
