WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Nepal and West Indies.

Match no.25 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will have Nepal (NEP) taking on West Indies (WI) in Group C. Check out our WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

West Indies sit in a strong position in the group after winning two out of two games. They are coming off a 30-run victory over England in the previous game. Sherfane Rutherford was the star with 76 off 42 to power the total to 196. Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie then shared 5 for 62 in eight overs between them.

Nepal gave a massive scare to England in the first game but ended up losing to Italy by 10 wickets. Batting first, they managed to put up only 123 on the board and the bowlers could not break through the opening pair. Nepal must win this game by a big margin to stay in the hunt for the Super 8s.

Nepal vs West Indies Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

WI vs NEP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Wankhede Stadium are generally great for batting. However, this tournament has seen something in it for spinners. Three games have been played here, with the first innings scores of 161, 184, and 196.

The weather is expected to be clear and sunny for this game with no chance of rain, and the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Aasif Sheikh (NEP)

Aasif Sheikh has been in good form and can be a good fantasy option.

He has accumulated 290 runs in the last nine games at an average of 36.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

Sherfane Rutherford was magnificent in the last outing, hitting 76 off 42 balls.

He has scored 427 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 168 while averaging 71.

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has not had a great run recently but remains a top fantasy option.

He has piled on over 1,400 runs in the format in the last 12 months at an average of 32, with two hundreds and eight fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase scored 34 runs and picked up two wickets in the previous game.

The all-rounder has taken seven wickets in the last nine T20s and has struck 93 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer has been in superb form, and made 64 off 36 deliveries in the first game.

He has amassed 320 runs in the last eight T20Is at an average of 46 while striking at 184.

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)

Dipendra Singh Airee had an excellent game against England, where he picked up two wickets and scored 44 off 29 balls.

The all-rounder averages 32 with the bat in T20 Internationals and has 60 wickets at an economy of 6.08.

ALSO READ:

Team for WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are in good form and will be favourites to win this game. They have a destructive batting unit but Nepal spinners can pose some questions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.