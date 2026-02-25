WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 47 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 47 between South Africa and West Indies.
Match no.47 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) taking on each other in Super 8 Group 1. Here’s our WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this crucial contest, to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Both teams are coming into this game with strong victories and a win here will pretty much seal the semifinal spot. West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs. Shimron Hetmyer struck 85 off 34 while Rovman Powell made 59 off 35 to power the team to 254. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie then snared seven wickets between them.
South Africa defeated India in their first Super 8 game by 76 runs. They were three down for 20 before David Miller (63 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) rescued them. Tristan Stubbs struck 44* off 24 to help them reach 187. The bowling attack delivered an excellent performance led by Marco Jansen, who took 4 for 22.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
The Ahmedabad venue has provided excellent pitches for batting in the recent past. Pacers have found some assistance in the ongoing tournament. Five games have been played here, with the average first innings score of 191.
The weather is expected to be warm with no threat of rain, and the temperature ranging between 30-35 degrees Celsius.
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Shai Hope (WI)
Gudakesh Motie (WI)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Marco Jansen (SA)
South Africa had defeated West Indies by 2-1 in a T20Is series in the buildup to the World Cup. They will be favourites to win here as they boast of a better bowling attack.
