ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 51 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 51 between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Match no.51 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness South Africa (SA) and Zimbabwe (WI) taking on each other in Super 8 Group 1. Here’s our ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Zimbabwe have been knocked out of the semifinals race after losing two games. They topped Group B but couldn’t continue that form in Super 8. They lost the previous game to India by 72 runs after conceding 256 while bowling first. Brian Bennett was the lone fighter, hitting an unbeaten 97 off 50 deliveries.
South Africa have qualified for the semifinals and have pretty much sealed the top spot in the group. They hammered West Indies in the last game by nine wickets. Chasing 177, captain Aiden Markram struck 82 not out off 46 while Quinton de Kock (47 off 24) and Ryan Rickelton (45 off 28) also left a mark.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium have offered good assistance for bowlers, with batters having to work for the runs. In five matches played here this tournament, the average first innings score reads 159.
The weather should be warm and clear with no signs of rain, and the temperature ranging between 30-35 degrees Celsius.
Ryan Rickelton (SA)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
South Africa have been unbeaten in the competition and have a significantly stronger side compared to Zimbabwe. Expect the Proteas to win this game.
