ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 51 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 51 between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Match no.51 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness South Africa (SA) and Zimbabwe (WI) taking on each other in Super 8 Group 1. Here’s our ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Zimbabwe have been knocked out of the semifinals race after losing two games. They topped Group B but couldn’t continue that form in Super 8. They lost the previous game to India by 72 runs after conceding 256 while bowling first. Brian Bennett was the lone fighter, hitting an unbeaten 97 off 50 deliveries.

South Africa have qualified for the semifinals and have pretty much sealed the top spot in the group. They hammered West Indies in the last game by nine wickets. Chasing 177, captain Aiden Markram struck 82 not out off 46 while Quinton de Kock (47 off 24) and Ryan Rickelton (45 off 28) also left a mark.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium have offered good assistance for bowlers, with batters having to work for the runs. In five matches played here this tournament, the average first innings score reads 159.

The weather should be warm and clear with no signs of rain, and the temperature ranging between 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton has been in terrific form since the SA20, and has done well in the World Cup.

The left-hander has piled on 329 runs in the last nine games at an average of 55 while striking at 177.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has scored 133 runs and taken two wickets in the competition.

The all-rounder has made 325 runs in the previous 10 T20Is at a strike rate of 152 while averaging 46.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch has been in superb form with the ball, and remains a good fantasy option.

He has taken 13 scalps in the last eight games at an economy of 7.52.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram has hammered 59, 86*, and 82* in three of the games in the tournament.

The Proteas captain has amassed 373 runs in his last 10 T20Is at an average of 53 and strike rate of 173.

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett is coming off a magnificent knock of 97 not out against India’s bowling attack.

He has piled on 465 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 77 while striking at 135.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has hit one fifty and a 47 in two of the games in the competition.

In the last 10 games, he has made 379 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 170.

Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have been unbeaten in the competition and have a significantly stronger side compared to Zimbabwe. Expect the Proteas to win this game.

