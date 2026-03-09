6 Players Who Have Played Their Last T20 World Cup Ft. Two England Stars

The T20 World Cup 2026 culminated with India outclassing New Zealand in the summit clash to win their third title and become the first team to successfully defend and win the cup at home. While the tournament showcased some incredible performances from youngsters and experienced stars, it will also be the last time for some of the veterans featured in a T20 World Cup.

Let’s take a look at the names who can possibly retire in the shortest format and will not be available for the next edition of the tournament in Australia.

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, one of the biggest names in T20 cricket, can hang up his boots from international cricket before the next T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old played in just one format for Australia, having retired from ODIs back in 2025 and havent played a Test since 2017.

By the time the next T20 World Cup arrives in 2028, Maxwell will turn 40 and there is limited T20I cricket scheduled with Australia playing only have eight bilateral T20Is before August 2027.

Apart from age, Maxwell is now only a pale shadow of his former self with his form taking a dip as is evident from his recent numbers. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Maxwell could produce scores of 9, 31 and 22 at an uncharacteristic strike-rate of just 110.71, including the slowest 30-plus score of his career.

Quinton de Kock

While the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter made a return to T20Is prior to the World Cup and also reversed his ODI retirement, it is very much likely that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last ICC event. He was already out of the white-ball setup and, understandably, his return will be for a short stint.

Furthermore, South Africa have a strong pool of young talent who can replace Qdk at the top in the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, who will only mature further by the time the next T20 World Cup arrives.

Jos Buttler

The England star is another big name who might not be seen anymore in T20 World Cups. Though he is under contract for another 18 months, his struggles with the bat have very well drawn the line to his T20 career.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s only half-century in his past four ICC events came against the United States at the 2024 T20 World Cup, while his only fifty in 25 innings across formats came in the SA20 2026.

During the T20 World Cup 2026, Buttler was brave enough to admit his flaws openly and he finished with the tournament with another disappointing campaign – managing just 87 runs in 10 games at a subpar average of 10.87.

ALSO READ:

Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham may consider retiring after the 2026 T20 World Cup as part of his plan to focus on franchise cricket. He is not a centrally contracted player and plays for New Zealand in a ‘casual-contract’ model like multiple other Kiwi stars, including Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson amongst others.

Also, the 35-year-old Neesham don’t have age on his side with the Blackcaps have a strong pool of pacers to fill the boots in the likes of Zak Foulkes, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears amongst others.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi, alongside Rashid Khan, has played a fundamental role in Afghanistan’s emergence in international cricket. Now in his forties, Nabi continues to compete well beyond the usual retirement age.

However, with Afghanistan’s growing pool of talent, indications are that this World Cup may mark his final appearance on the global stage. If so, he will bow out having contributed significantly to his nation’s recognition as a serious contender in the world of T20 cricket.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid has played a pivotal role in England’s dominance in white-ball cricket. As a leg-spinner, he has remained a reliable presence through several World Cup campaigns, providing crucial breakthroughs in important games.

At 37, Rashid continues to showcase his exceptional skill, yet England are already laying the groundwork for the future by integrating younger spin bowlers into the squad. Names like Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir have been introduced across formats and it only seems fitting that Adil paves the way for the next generation to take the lead.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.