All List A Double Hundreds: Full List Of All Double Centuries In Fifty Over Cricket
features

All List A Double Hundreds: Full List Of All Double Centuries In Fifty Over Cricket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: January 6, 2026
3 min read
All List A Double Hundreds: Full List Of All Double Centuries In Fifty Over Cricket

List A Double Hundreds: Rajasthan Royals (RR) young recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Aman Rao Perala became the latest name to enter the list of batters who have hit List A double-hundreds. The 21-year-old achieved feat during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), playing for Hyderabad against Bengal today (January 6). Incidentally, it was also the ninth double ton in the history of the tournament.

Last year, Swastik Samal was the only batter globally to register the feat during the VHT while 2024 witnessed four different names entering the elite list.

Most List A Double Hundreds

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most List A double hundreds, with three to his name, including the highest individual score of 264 in ODIs, while Alistair Brown and Prithvi Shaw are among others with multiple List A double tons. Both Brown and Shaw have two in their kitty as of January 2026.

ALSO READ:

All List A Double Hundreds

Check the complete list of players who have hit a List A Double Hundred so far.

PlayerRunsTeamOppositionMatch Date
Aman Rao Perala200HyderabadBengal6 Jan 2026
N Jagadeesan277Tamil Naduv Arunachal21 Nov 2022
AD Brown268Surreyv Glamorgan19 Jun 2002
RG Sharma264Indiav Sri Lanka13 Nov 2014
DJM Short257West Austv Queensland28 Sep 2018
S Dhawan248India Av SA A12 Aug 2013
PP Shaw244Northantsv Somerset9 Aug 2023
MJ Guptill237*New Zealandv West Indies21 Mar 2015
TM Head230South Austv Queensland13 Oct 2021
BR Dunk229*Tasmaniav Queensland18 Oct 2014
PP Shaw227*Mumbaiv Puducherry25 Feb 2021
JR Bracey224*Gloucsv Somerset13 Aug 2023
RG Pollock222*E. Provincev Border19 Oct 1974
JM How222Central Dv Northern Dis6 Mar 2013
BM Duckett220*Eng Lionsv Sri Lanka A25 Jul 2016
RD Gaikwad220*Maharashtrav UP28 Nov 2022
V Sehwag219Indiav West Indies8 Dec 2011
CH Gayle215West Indiesv Zimbabwe24 Feb 2015
SV Samson212*Keralav Goa12 Oct 2019
SPP Samal212Odishav Saurashtra24 Dec 2025
Fakhar Zaman210*Pakistanv Zimbabwe20 Jul 2018
P Nissanka210*Sri Lankav Afghanistan9 Feb 2024
Ishan Kishan210Indiav Bangladesh10 Dec 2022
Abid Ali209*Islamabadv Peshawar6 Feb 2018
RG Sharma209Indiav Australia2 Nov 2013
RG Sharma208*Indiav Sri Lanka13 Dec 2017
Soumya Sarkar208*Abahani Ltdv Sheikh Jamal23 Apr 2019
Shubman Gill208Indiav New Zealand18 Jan 2023
Mohammad Ali207Pak Customsv Defence HA4 Apr 2005
OG Robinson206*Kentv Worcs2 Aug 2022
AI Kallicharran206Warwickshirev Oxfordshire4 Jul 1984
Sharjeel Khan206Sindhv Khyber16 Mar 2022
AGH Orr206Sussexv Somerset19 Aug 2022
KIC Asalanka206Colombov Jaffna6 Oct 2024
CJ Bowes205Canterburyv Otago23 Oct 2024
Khalid Latif204*K Dolphinsv Quetta Bears15 Mar 2009
AD Brown203Surreyv Hampshire20 Jul 1997
YBK Jaiswal203Mumbaiv Jharkhand16 Oct 2019
A Barrow202*Natalv African XI25 Oct 1975
PJ Hughes202*Australia Av SA A29 Jul 2014
TM Head202South Austv West Aust5 Oct 2015
KV Kaushal202Uttarakhandv Sikkim6 Oct 2018
RS Bopara201*Essexv Leics4 Jun 2008
GJ Maxwell201*Australiav Afghanistan7 Nov 2023
Usman Khan201*Eshaalv Sui Northern5 Oct 2024
VJ Wells201Leicsv Berkshire25 Jun 1996
SR Tendulkar200*Indiav South Africa24 Feb 2010
Kamran Akmal200WAPDAv Habib Bank3 Jan 2018
M Van Buuren200Gautengv W Province10 Feb 2019
SB Vyas200Saurashtrav Manipur13 Nov 2022

