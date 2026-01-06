All List A Double Hundreds: Full List Of All Double Centuries In Fifty Over Cricket

List A Double Hundreds: Rajasthan Royals (RR) young recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Aman Rao Perala became the latest name to enter the list of batters who have hit List A double-hundreds. The 21-year-old achieved feat during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), playing for Hyderabad against Bengal today (January 6). Incidentally, it was also the ninth double ton in the history of the tournament.

Last year, Swastik Samal was the only batter globally to register the feat during the VHT while 2024 witnessed four different names entering the elite list.

Most List A Double Hundreds

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most List A double hundreds, with three to his name, including the highest individual score of 264 in ODIs, while Alistair Brown and Prithvi Shaw are among others with multiple List A double tons. Both Brown and Shaw have two in their kitty as of January 2026.

ALSO READ:

All List A Double Hundreds

Check the complete list of players who have hit a List A Double Hundred so far.

Player Runs Team Opposition Match Date Aman Rao Perala 200 Hyderabad Bengal 6 Jan 2026 N Jagadeesan 277 Tamil Nadu v Arunachal 21 Nov 2022 AD Brown 268 Surrey v Glamorgan 19 Jun 2002 RG Sharma 264 India v Sri Lanka 13 Nov 2014 DJM Short 257 West Aust v Queensland 28 Sep 2018 S Dhawan 248 India A v SA A 12 Aug 2013 PP Shaw 244 Northants v Somerset 9 Aug 2023 MJ Guptill 237* New Zealand v West Indies 21 Mar 2015 TM Head 230 South Aust v Queensland 13 Oct 2021 BR Dunk 229* Tasmania v Queensland 18 Oct 2014 PP Shaw 227* Mumbai v Puducherry 25 Feb 2021 JR Bracey 224* Gloucs v Somerset 13 Aug 2023 RG Pollock 222* E. Province v Border 19 Oct 1974 JM How 222 Central D v Northern Dis 6 Mar 2013 BM Duckett 220* Eng Lions v Sri Lanka A 25 Jul 2016 RD Gaikwad 220* Maharashtra v UP 28 Nov 2022 V Sehwag 219 India v West Indies 8 Dec 2011 CH Gayle 215 West Indies v Zimbabwe 24 Feb 2015 SV Samson 212* Kerala v Goa 12 Oct 2019 SPP Samal 212 Odisha v Saurashtra 24 Dec 2025 Fakhar Zaman 210* Pakistan v Zimbabwe 20 Jul 2018 P Nissanka 210* Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 9 Feb 2024 Ishan Kishan 210 India v Bangladesh 10 Dec 2022 Abid Ali 209* Islamabad v Peshawar 6 Feb 2018 RG Sharma 209 India v Australia 2 Nov 2013 RG Sharma 208* India v Sri Lanka 13 Dec 2017 Soumya Sarkar 208* Abahani Ltd v Sheikh Jamal 23 Apr 2019 Shubman Gill 208 India v New Zealand 18 Jan 2023 Mohammad Ali 207 Pak Customs v Defence HA 4 Apr 2005 OG Robinson 206* Kent v Worcs 2 Aug 2022 AI Kallicharran 206 Warwickshire v Oxfordshire 4 Jul 1984 Sharjeel Khan 206 Sindh v Khyber 16 Mar 2022 AGH Orr 206 Sussex v Somerset 19 Aug 2022 KIC Asalanka 206 Colombo v Jaffna 6 Oct 2024 CJ Bowes 205 Canterbury v Otago 23 Oct 2024 Khalid Latif 204* K Dolphins v Quetta Bears 15 Mar 2009 AD Brown 203 Surrey v Hampshire 20 Jul 1997 YBK Jaiswal 203 Mumbai v Jharkhand 16 Oct 2019 A Barrow 202* Natal v African XI 25 Oct 1975 PJ Hughes 202* Australia A v SA A 29 Jul 2014 TM Head 202 South Aust v West Aust 5 Oct 2015 KV Kaushal 202 Uttarakhand v Sikkim 6 Oct 2018 RS Bopara 201* Essex v Leics 4 Jun 2008 GJ Maxwell 201* Australia v Afghanistan 7 Nov 2023 Usman Khan 201* Eshaal v Sui Northern 5 Oct 2024 VJ Wells 201 Leics v Berkshire 25 Jun 1996 SR Tendulkar 200* India v South Africa 24 Feb 2010 Kamran Akmal 200 WAPDA v Habib Bank 3 Jan 2018 M Van Buuren 200 Gauteng v W Province 10 Feb 2019 SB Vyas 200 Saurashtra v Manipur 13 Nov 2022

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.