All List A Double Hundreds: Full List Of All Double Centuries In Fifty Over Cricket

List A Double Hundreds: Rajasthan Royals (RR) young recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Aman Rao Perala became the latest name to enter the list of batters who have hit List A double-hundreds. The 21-year-old achieved feat during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), playing for Hyderabad against Bengal today (January 6). Incidentally, it was also the ninth double ton in the history of the tournament.
Last year, Swastik Samal was the only batter globally to register the feat during the VHT while 2024 witnessed four different names entering the elite list.
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most List A double hundreds, with three to his name, including the highest individual score of 264 in ODIs, while Alistair Brown and Prithvi Shaw are among others with multiple List A double tons. Both Brown and Shaw have two in their kitty as of January 2026.
Check the complete list of players who have hit a List A Double Hundred so far.
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Aman Rao Perala
|200
|Hyderabad
|Bengal
|6 Jan 2026
|N Jagadeesan
|277
|Tamil Nadu
|v Arunachal
|21 Nov 2022
|AD Brown
|268
|Surrey
|v Glamorgan
|19 Jun 2002
|RG Sharma
|264
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|13 Nov 2014
|DJM Short
|257
|West Aust
|v Queensland
|28 Sep 2018
|S Dhawan
|248
|India A
|v SA A
|12 Aug 2013
|PP Shaw
|244
|Northants
|v Somerset
|9 Aug 2023
|MJ Guptill
|237*
|New Zealand
|v West Indies
|21 Mar 2015
|TM Head
|230
|South Aust
|v Queensland
|13 Oct 2021
|BR Dunk
|229*
|Tasmania
|v Queensland
|18 Oct 2014
|PP Shaw
|227*
|Mumbai
|v Puducherry
|25 Feb 2021
|JR Bracey
|224*
|Gloucs
|v Somerset
|13 Aug 2023
|RG Pollock
|222*
|E. Province
|v Border
|19 Oct 1974
|JM How
|222
|Central D
|v Northern Dis
|6 Mar 2013
|BM Duckett
|220*
|Eng Lions
|v Sri Lanka A
|25 Jul 2016
|RD Gaikwad
|220*
|Maharashtra
|v UP
|28 Nov 2022
|V Sehwag
|219
|India
|v West Indies
|8 Dec 2011
|CH Gayle
|215
|West Indies
|v Zimbabwe
|24 Feb 2015
|SV Samson
|212*
|Kerala
|v Goa
|12 Oct 2019
|SPP Samal
|212
|Odisha
|v Saurashtra
|24 Dec 2025
|Fakhar Zaman
|210*
|Pakistan
|v Zimbabwe
|20 Jul 2018
|P Nissanka
|210*
|Sri Lanka
|v Afghanistan
|9 Feb 2024
|Ishan Kishan
|210
|India
|v Bangladesh
|10 Dec 2022
|Abid Ali
|209*
|Islamabad
|v Peshawar
|6 Feb 2018
|RG Sharma
|209
|India
|v Australia
|2 Nov 2013
|RG Sharma
|208*
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|13 Dec 2017
|Soumya Sarkar
|208*
|Abahani Ltd
|v Sheikh Jamal
|23 Apr 2019
|Shubman Gill
|208
|India
|v New Zealand
|18 Jan 2023
|Mohammad Ali
|207
|Pak Customs
|v Defence HA
|4 Apr 2005
|OG Robinson
|206*
|Kent
|v Worcs
|2 Aug 2022
|AI Kallicharran
|206
|Warwickshire
|v Oxfordshire
|4 Jul 1984
|Sharjeel Khan
|206
|Sindh
|v Khyber
|16 Mar 2022
|AGH Orr
|206
|Sussex
|v Somerset
|19 Aug 2022
|KIC Asalanka
|206
|Colombo
|v Jaffna
|6 Oct 2024
|CJ Bowes
|205
|Canterbury
|v Otago
|23 Oct 2024
|Khalid Latif
|204*
|K Dolphins
|v Quetta Bears
|15 Mar 2009
|AD Brown
|203
|Surrey
|v Hampshire
|20 Jul 1997
|YBK Jaiswal
|203
|Mumbai
|v Jharkhand
|16 Oct 2019
|A Barrow
|202*
|Natal
|v African XI
|25 Oct 1975
|PJ Hughes
|202*
|Australia A
|v SA A
|29 Jul 2014
|TM Head
|202
|South Aust
|v West Aust
|5 Oct 2015
|KV Kaushal
|202
|Uttarakhand
|v Sikkim
|6 Oct 2018
|RS Bopara
|201*
|Essex
|v Leics
|4 Jun 2008
|GJ Maxwell
|201*
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|7 Nov 2023
|Usman Khan
|201*
|Eshaal
|v Sui Northern
|5 Oct 2024
|VJ Wells
|201
|Leics
|v Berkshire
|25 Jun 1996
|SR Tendulkar
|200*
|India
|v South Africa
|24 Feb 2010
|Kamran Akmal
|200
|WAPDA
|v Habib Bank
|3 Jan 2018
|M Van Buuren
|200
|Gauteng
|v W Province
|10 Feb 2019
|SB Vyas
|200
|Saurashtra
|v Manipur
|13 Nov 2022
