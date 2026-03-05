Are Finn Allen and Tim Seifert the Best Opening Pair in T20Is Now? The New Zealand duo have looked in stellar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 with their record-breaking explosive batting.

After registering the second-highest partnership ever in T20 World Cup history with an unbeaten 175*-run stand in the current edition in a group-stage match against UAE, the Kiwi duo repeated the heroics once again in the semifinal with a 117-run opening stand to blow away the Proteas and book their berth in the summit clash.

Following their latest incredible performances, let’s evaluate where does the New Zealand duo rank amongst top opening pairs currently.

Numbers don’t lie

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert are the fourth-highest scoring opening pair since 2025, with 754 runs in 13 games. However, it is their average which stands out, miles ahead at 62.83, with the next best being that of Afghanistan duo Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at 42.8.

While openers might perish early in a bid to provide quick starts, Seifert and Allen’s consistency at the top makes them even more dangerous. Out of the 13 innings they have opened together in T20Is since last year, they have managed to stitch a three-digit partnership twice while crossing the 50-run benchmark five times.

Furthermore, their average strike-rate ranks higher than all current opening duos with Finn Allen operating in a league of his own with a hitting rate of 206 while Seifert has also caused enough damage with his strike rate of 163 which takes their combined tally to 180-plus. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson comes close with an aggregate 170-plus strike rate

Where do Finn Allen and Tim Seifert stand?

If we have to rank the top opening pair in T20I currently, apart from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, the Aussie duo of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head comes close. Australia’s Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are also a big name but Buttler’s recent dip in form ranks them lower. The same goes for the India duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Both players have struggled across different phases over the last year, which affects their position at the top. Furthermore, Abhishek has had three partners over the last year in Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, which suggests a volatility.

The verdict thus stands, given how Finn Allen and Tim Seifert are batting, and their ability to take on pace and spin alike and the impact they have, alongside impressive numbers, ranks them as the best opening T20 pair now.

